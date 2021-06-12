Northfield native Ed Tracy has always been a go-getter — as anybody who has known him will attest to — with successful careers in New York City, Northfield’s Norwich University and Chicago. But a 2008 diagnosis of stage 3 colon cancer stopped him in his tracks — but not for long.
Beginning his treatment, Tracy made a surprising discovery. With the introduction of cancer-fighting drugs into his system, memories of a lifetime, ordinary and extraordinary, but all very personal, flooded back.
Always a passionate writer, Tracy began to record his experiences — growing up on a farm, acting in college theater and remembrances of inspirational friends and mentors. A theater man since his days at the University of Vermont under the legendary Ed Feidner, Tracy began to imagine an oncology ward on a Broadway stage with costumes and music and patients and hope. When he needed to check out during chemotherapy, he checked into imaginary rehearsals of the musical comedy.
The result was “Gorilla in the Room and Other Stories,” just published by Koehler Books, a highly original memoir of Tracy’s time with cancer. But it’s much more than that.
As well as an autobiography, the book includes profiles of those most important to him, from his mother to Feidner to Werner Klemperer (Colonel Klink), that were as insightful as they were witty. But more importantly, the book is both very entertaining and deeply touching.
More than his courage, “Gorilla in the Room” reveals Tracy’s passions for theater — storytelling really — and writing. Since his years at UVM, where he was a theater and communications major, theater has permeated everything Tracy has done. His joy in the drama of everyday living as well as momentous events creates his fodder. And the joy of writing can be felt in every word.
What brings it all together is Tracy’s love of people, and his deep understanding of them — and eventually even himself.
“People come into our lives for a reason,” Tracy writes, “And they all have a story to tell.”
The conceit for “Gorilla in the Room” is the book and lyrics for the a Broadway musical comedy. Interspersed are essays, letters and other writings, including Tracy’s experiences with Medal of Honor recipients, and theater and media personalities, as well as family and friends.
The book also reflects parts of Tracy’s broad career (so far). After employment at the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) in New York City, Tracy returned to his hometown in 1989 to work at Norwich University. There he led three capital campaigns, and founded the famed William E. Colby Military Writers’ Symposium.
Since 2002, Tracy has served as executive director of the Tawani Foundation and headed up the design, construction and management of the new Pritzker Military Library. If that weren’t enough, Tracy is an award winning broadcast veteran, writer, editor, theater critic and host of “Conversations with Ed Tracy,” a Chicago-based cultural series of discussions with authors, performing artists, and other arts-based leaders.
In his foreword to “Gorilla in the Room and Other Stories,” former CNN anchor Frank Sesno wrote, “For those who belong to that ‘club,’ this engaging and reflective book will serve as a GPS for the uneven and perilous road traveled. For others, the book will inspire them to treasure the people, places, and precious gift of time they too often take for granted.”
Jim Lowe is arts editor of The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus and Rutland Herald can be reached at jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.