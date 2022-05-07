Originally scheduled for 2020 and then 2021, the celebrated Waking Windows festival finally returns to downtown Winooski May 13-15 for its highly anticipated 10th anniversary soiree.
Started in 2011 as an under-the-radar festival featuring a few bands, the event has fast become Vermont’s most electrifying festival and a premiere event on the Green Mountain State’s cultural landscape.
This year’s lineup is especially impressive, boasting such topnotch headliners as Philadelphia indie-rock darling Japanese Breakfast (aka Michelle Zauner) and stalwart Massachusetts-based indie-rock trio Dinosaur Jr.
They’re joined by a diverse array of compelling artists like London art-rock quartet Dry Cleaning, renowned Tokyo psychedelic rock group Kikagaku Moyo — on its final tour — Cameroonian-American singer-songwriter Vagabon, Philadelphia rock group Low-Cut Connie, Australian soul-pop singer Alex Cameron, upstate New York garage-rock band the Nude Party, and rising Virginia-based acoustic guitarist Yasmin Williams, among many other noteworthy acts.
“We’ve been talking for years about how to grow the festival,” said Waking Windows co-founder Paddy Reagan Tuesday in a phone interview.
“This year, we really wanted to see what it was like to stretch out and see if we could set a bigger budget and see if it would have the returns we hoped it would,” he said. “And it was a risk. It’s a risk to throw down thousands of dollars to have a band play your festival.”
Safe to say that the risks have paid off, as Waking Windows is presenting its most ambitious lineup to date, while weekend passes have long since sold out and limited tickets remain for single-day passes.
“I think the benefits have been obvious,” said Reagan, citing the excitement at seeing an artist like Japanese Breakfast, whom Waking Windows has presented in smaller venues like Monkey House and ArtsRiot.
Originally scheduled to headline the 2020 festival, Zauner’s stock has risen substantially with her widely lauded 2021 Japanese Breakfast album “Jubilee” and her best-selling 2021 book “Crying in H Mart.”
It’s a classic case of the festival’s remarkable track record of identifying and booking budding bands before they break out — other examples include artists like Big Thief, Waxahatchee and Future Islands, to name only a few.
And homegrown artists are still the backbone of the festival, comprising a substantial portion of the lineup.
“We just feel really honored that people in the industry still view us as a worthwhile thing to participate in,” said Reagan. “And I think when they come to the festival, they see that.
“They see that it’s not just a real industry kind of festival,” he added. “It’s community ddbased and so many more of the bands are local bands than touring bands, but they’re all mixed together. And so that feels really good, too.”
Reagan, 38, is part of a core Waking Windows Presents crew that includes Ali Fogel, Nick Mavodones, Brian Nagle (aka DJ Disco Phantom) and Matt Rogers. Booking duties are shared by Nagle, Rogers and Reagan. Fogel works on vendors, sponsors and venues, while Mavodones handles box office and ticketing.
Others help with details such as publicity, marketing and design, the latter of which is handled by Ted Olson, design director for Burlington City Arts. And a volunteer coordinator to line up much-needed help during the festival.
“It’s a big lift,” admitted Reagan.
Waking Windows also features many special events, including a Page Burner Reading Series (May 14) hosted by author and NVU-Johnson instructor Jensen Beach and Downtown Artist Market (May 14). And comedy can be found at the No Chill Comedy Showcase with Annie Russell (May 13) and Local Comedy Showcase (May 15).
New this year is an added budget to deck out one of the stages courtesy of Saft Rodeo artists — which is also designing a festival T-shirt — and lighting provided by Satellite Arts Productions, in addition to 10 festival posters designed by Iskra Print Collective. And the use of a new event space at Waterworks Food + Drink.
The city of Winooski, which is part and parcel of the festival’s identity, will no doubt be put to the test as Reagan estimates that that around 2,000 people will attend the festival per day — not including community members who typically pop in and bop around to check it out.
“We’re going to have more people there this year than we’ve ever had, and I’m interested to see how that plays out,” said Reagan. “We didn’t expect it to do so well, so we’re hoping that everyone that shows up shows up with a little bit of patience and empathy in the hearts.”
Size concerns aside, Reagan said he welcomes the growing buzz among the community and the “visceral excitement of just being able to get out and do this thing” after such a long hiatus.
“I’m just excited that we get to do it,” he said. “It’s a gift to be able to do it. It’s a lot of work and a struggle, but we’re very fortunate to have the support of the community and the support of concertgoers buying tickets and the bands playing. That’s what makes it happen.”
Here’s a look at some of the many artists at this year’s festival:
Friday, May 13
Dinosaur Jr. (Main Stage) — The stalwart Massachusetts-based indie-rock trio makes a rare area appearance in support of its stellar 2021 album, “Sweep It Into Space.”
Kikagaku Moyo (Main Stage) — Renowned Tokyo psychedelic rock band plays Winooski on its final tour ever, one week after the release of its final album, the excellent “Kumoyo Island.”
Geese (Waterworks) — The post-punk Brooklyn quintet — Rolling Stone called them “legit indie rock prodigies” — performs in support of its acclaimed 2021 debut album “Projector.”
Guerilla Toss (Waterworks) — A festival favorite and frequent performer, the now three-piece dance-inducing art rock band performs in support of its pop-driven new album “Famously Alive,” released in March on the Sub Pop label.
Sammus (Rotary Stage) — Another festival favorite and frequent flyers, the Ithaca, New York rapper and producer, aka Enongo Lumumba-Kasongo, is known for her rousing stage presence and prowess as beatmaker and lyricist.
XL Middleton & Moniquea (Monkey House) — The L.A.-based duo of producer and singer/DJ performs in support of Moniquea’s new funk-fueled album, “On Repeat,” released in February on MoFunk Records.
The Range (Monkey House) — Aka rising southern Vermont-based electronic artist James Hinton performs in advance of his mesmerizing forthcoming album, “Mercury” — his first in six years — scheduled for release June 10 via the Domino label.
4_7_8 now peg tassey (Monkey House) — Veteran Vermont singer-songwriter Peg Tassey debuts her electrified new six-piece group, named after an anti-anxiety breathing technique.
Saturday, May 14
Japanese Breakfast (Main Stage) — The celebrated Philadelphia indie singer-songwriter, aka Michelle Zauner, headlines in support of her widely lauded third album “Jubilee.”
Vagabon (Rotary Stage) — The rising Cameroonian-American singer-songwriter, aka Laetitia Tamko, has been garnering a growing buzz on the strength of her 2017 debut album, “Infinite Worlds,” and her lauded self-titled follow-up in 2019.
Dry Cleaning (Main Stage) — The London art-rock quartet performs in support of its widely lauded 2021 debut album, “New Long Leg.”
Alex Cameron (Main Stage) — The standout Australian soul-pop singer performs in support of his compelling new album, “Oxy Music,” released in March.
Henry Jamison (Winooski United Methodist Church) — The standout Burlington-based singer-songwriter plays a hometown show in support of his stunning new album “The Years,” released last week.
Joanna Sternberg (Winooski United Methodist Church) — The brilliant New York City-based singer-songwriter performs in support of her stunning 2019 debut album “And Then I Try Some More.”
Billy Dean Thomas (Monkey House) — The Harlem-born, Boston-based hip-hop recording artist — aka “the queer B.I.G.” — was named one of NPR’s 2020 Slingshot Artists to Watch.
acquamossa (Rotary Stage) — The new project features vocalist Stephanie Heaghney and keyboardist Derek Rice, who both played in the group Juptr, along with percussionist Tim Heaghney and dancer Sage Horsey.
Sunday, May 15
The Nude Party (Main Stage) — The upstate New York via North Carolina sextet “takes the energy of garage rock, twang of honky-tonk and vibes from ’60 classics, and delivers a well-mixed musical cocktail,” according to Reagan.
Low Cut Connie (Main Stage) — The spirited Philadelphia rock group brings its renowned live show back to the festival in support of its 2020 album “Private Lives.”
Yasmin Williams (Winooski United Methodist Church) — The rising Virginia-based acoustic guitarist — who “has a gift for penning melodies that feel as catchy as pop songs,” according to Pitchfork — performs in support of her stunning 2021 album “Urban Driftwood.”
Habibi (Rotary) — The New York City-based quartet’s latest album, 2020’s “Anywhere But Here,” blends garage rock, ’60s girl group pop and Middle Eastern sounds.
Kafari (Winooski United Methodist Church) — Fans of artists like J Dilla and Flying Lotus will likely love Portland, Maine-based keyboardist, who’s played the festival in the past with his band Jaw Gems and performs in support of his 2021 album, “Blanket of Black.”
Ivamae (Winooski United Methodist Church) — The Burlington indie-pop and neo-soul singer, aka Brittany Mae, performs in support of her captivating 2021 debut album “Tender Meat.”
