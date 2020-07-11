Fans of bands like the Avett Brothers, Mumford & Sons and Trampled By Turtles will find a lot to love about the Ghost of Paul Revere. The rising Portland, Maine-based band, which features three lead vocalists and describes its winning sound as “holler folk,” plays the Higher Ground Drive-In Experience at the Champlain Valley Expo in Essex Junction July 18.
The band, which headlined the Higher Ground Ballroom in January, is working on a much-anticipated new album, scheduled for release this year. The new album will be a follow-up to its widely lauded second album, 2017’s “Monarch,” an infectious collection of well-crafted tunes that includes foot-stomping roots music, solid songwriting, tight acoustic instrumentation and stellar vocal harmonies.
The Vermont show is the last stop on a three-date “Live at the Drive-In” mini-tour of New England, which also includes drive-in shows in Rhode Island (July 15) and New Hampshire (July 17). The Ghost of Paul Revere also hosted its own drive-in series two weeks ago in Farmington, Maine, selling the tickets themselves and selling out the four-day concert series.
The band also hosts its own home-state festival, Ghostland — this year’s edition has been postponed to Labor Day weekend in 2021 and will feature such bands as Deer Tick and The Mallett Brothers Band.
“We’ve always been a do-it-yourself kind of band,” says guitarist and vocalist Griffin Sherry in press materials. “As the live music landscape changes and transforms, we’ve had to transform, too,” he says, adding: “After four long months, we’re ready to put on one hell of a show in a totally new format.”
The Ghost of Paul Revere was formed in 2011 by childhood friends Sherry, Max Davis (banjo, vocals) and Sean McCarthy (bass, vocals), all of whom are in their early 30s. All three grew up just outside of Portland: Davis and Sherry from Buxton, and McCarthy from neighboring Hollis. Sherry came up with the name, the idea of which came to him in a dream.
“I liked it because it implies that we’re playing with a certain message,” Sherry told the Boston Globe. “For us, the message is community — our music has an old field-holler energy to it, something you can only get in a room full of people. And Longfellow was from Portland,” he added, referring to Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, who penned the poem, “Paul Revere’s Ride,” in the 1850s.
After building a loyal following in Maine in its first four years as a band, the Ghost of Paul Revere has been attracting increased attention and an ever-growing fan base around the country on the strength of its dynamic live performances and constant touring.
A new single and video, “Love at Your Convenience,” from the forthcoming album was just released. The soaring and assured song, about the aftermath of leaving someone you love, is one of the band’s best tunes to date.
“We wanted the arrangement to be powerful and the vocals visceral, so we looked to inspiration from bands like the Pixies, Led Zeppelin, Local Natives and The Band,” says Sherry, adding: “‘Love at Your Convenience’ was the first of these new songs we worked on the road, and it has already become one of the most requested songs at our shows.”
All proceeds from the Higher Ground Drive-In Experience concert will benefit the Vermont Arts Council.
thomaswhuntington @hotmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.