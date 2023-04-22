The Vermont Philharmonic, the state’s oldest community orchestra, is celebrating its 64th year with a program that showcases the entire orchestra and features familiar symphonic masterpieces of the Romantic era.
“The orchestra’s really enjoying the program,” explains Lou Kosma, music director since 1999. “It is a program that includes the full orchestra most of the time.”
“German Romantics,” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Randolph’s Chandler Center for the Arts, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the Barre Opera House, will feature Schumann’s Third Symphony, plus music from Humperdinck’s “Hansel and Gretel,” Offenbach’s “Orpheus in the Underworld” and Wagner’s “Siegfried.”
Robert Schumann’s Symphony No. 3, in E-flat Major, Op. 97, called “Rhenish,” composed in 1850, offers the musicians the opportunity to employ a big orchestral sound in one of the great works of the Romantic era.
“It is a joyous piece of work, with a really glorious, powerful E-flat theme in the beginning, which doesn’t stop for close to 600 measures,” Kosma said. “It’s a long first movement, and yet, toward the end of that movement, he introduces a little new material. It’s kind of interesting. I smile when I hear the first measure — and it just goes on from there. It’s a tour de force for a lot of instruments in the orchestra.
“They’re really enjoying it,” Kosma said. “I just have to bring out lines and clarity and some phrasing. There have to be things that come out and things that lie back — and that’s the hardest part of a piece like this, especially when everybody’s playing.
“Not everyone’s playing the same dynamic, maybe, or making the same crescendo at the same time,” Kosma said. “Sometimes it’s hard for a musician to hear a crescendo in the section next to them and not want to go with it, but it’s possible their part doesn’t go there, and vice versa. The whole program is predicated on that.”
This symphony is a five-movement work, rather than the usual four.
“It starts with this long, very driving rhythm,” Kosma said. “The second movement is a scherzo, but it’s not like a Beethoven scherzo — it’s more like a country dance. Schumann actually called that movement ‘Morning on the Rhine.’
“There’s a slow movement in the middle, sounding like Schumann, breaking up the first two movements from the fourth and the fifth,” Kosma said. “The fourth to me is truly magical because Schumann was inspired, they think, by a trip to this Gothic cathedral. I consider Schumann a great lover of Bach, and I hear so much Bach in that. The fifth movement is one of his joyous finales.
“Schumann is such a craftsman,” Kosma said. “You hear these little bits — Wagner would have called them leitmotifs, meaning a motif that goes throughout and means something. In every movement, you will hear different parts of the symphony reintroduced, whether it’s slower or faster, in a different rhythm. Schumann is a wonderful craftsman on this piece.”
The program opens with the Prelude and “Dream Pantomim” from “Hansel and Gretel,” the best-known work by Engelbert Humperdinck, where the Sandman helps the children go to sleep, and the angels keep watch over them.
“Humperdinck was a Wagner disciple, and yet has the ability to write gentle passages when he wants to,” Kosma said. “What he has is this ability to write with a chromaticism, and when you least expect a chord to show up, it can be breathtaking — because it’s not part of a formula. It’s a beautiful piece.”
Some may not be familiar with the Jacques Offenbach’s opera, “Orpheus in the Underworld,” but most will instantly recognize the can-can that closes out the Overture on this program. Although he is generally considered a French composer as Paris was where his fame and fortune were made, Offenbach was born in Germany.
“The challenge of the Offenbach is trying to elicit clear phrases with a really, really well-known piece, the ‘Infernal Galop,’ otherwise known as the can-can music,” Kosma said. “There’s really dramatic music, nice solos for clarinet and the concertmaster. I wanted to break up the slowness of the opening number and ‘Elsa’s Procession’ — so I needed something in the middle that would wake everyone up.”
“Factoid: In 1876, organizers of the American centennial in Philadelphia created an orchestra, and the greatest conductor they could think of to come over to lead it was Offenbach, not Brahms, not Verdi and not Wagner. The concertmaster was John Philip Sousa because he was a wonderful violinist.”
Richard Wagner’s “Elsa’s Procession to the Cathedral” from his opera “Lohengrin” is the solemn music that accompanies the princess Elsa on her way to be married to the heroic knight.
“Wagner is Wagner, but it’s not blown out until the end,” Kosma said. “The big melody from ‘Lohengrin’ is the ‘Wedding March’ that has been used ever since it was written. But as Elsa is going to the cathedral, there is this wonderful, slow, solemn, majestic journey. It’s actually done by the chorus, but the orchestral versions have become very popular.
“It’s also a slow 63-measure crescendo.”
