Michel Moyse’s digital art is completely enthralling. To be in the presence of one of his projected motion-paintings is to be totally immersed in a visual, physical and aesthetic experience.
There is clearly a fascination with transparency as some of the images in the complex works provide the matrix or background of the piece, and others move across it. The pieces are combinations of photography, film, painting, sound and digital drawing that often fill an entire wall. They give the impression of a collage, where some of the elements are consciously included, and some seem to be “happy accidents” — part of an open-ended process — that enhance the piece.
Although Moyse, a longtime resident of West Brattleboro, is using the most up to date digital media in his present work, he was trained in classical art forms at the Ècole des Beaux Arts in Geneva, Switzerland, and at the Art Students League and the School of Visual Arts in New York City. A master’s degree in art education from New York University has served him well in one of his careers, as a filmmaking teacher at the Windham Regional Career Center. He is also a thoughtful and provocative writer on the subject of being a contemporary artist.
Born into a musical and artistic family in Geneva, Switzerland, Moyse grew up in a creative milieu that spanned World War II. His parents moved to Vermont in 1949 and Moyse’s first educational experience in the United States was in the Halifax one-room schoolhouse. Both of his parents and grandfather were musicians and co-founders of the Marlboro Music Festival in 1951. His mother, Blanche Honegger Moyse, also founded the Brattleboro Music Center and chaired the music department at Marlboro College for 25 years, and his father, Louis Moyse, was one of the foremost flutists of his time.
“Indian Pipes (‘Maman’Triptych)” is a motion-painting, which features Blanche Moyse’s 100th birthday. A painting is continuously evolving in the background while a “traveling window” moves from right to left across the projection, alternating between scenes of a generous, celebratory table and the Vermont landscape. The soft bilingual backdrop of French and English conversation mixed with meditative sound provides a balancing effect to the absorbing piece.
Both of the motion-paintings, “Dan Sable” and “Mara Williams,” bring to mind the famous film by Paul Haesaerts of Picasso in his Vallauris studio as he draws on the back of a piece of glass. The artist creates his drawing and the viewer is able to see it from the other side of the transparent surface, magically taking form. It is one of the most extraordinary examples of an artist caught in the act of creating, where the process becomes visible. The evolution of Moyse’s portraits before our eyes provides a similar effect, sometimes enhanced by the sound of the subject’s voice.
Moyse’s rich and diverse background deeply informs his own artwork and gives it humanistic qualities that are often missing in contemporary digital work. It is with full recognition of this that Moyse calls his work motion-painting, as it is deeply influenced by his extensive art training, art history and personal art practice.
Moyse’s studio is split into sections, one housing his pen, ink and oil work on acrylic panel. And the other is dedicated to digital projections.
His fascination with transparency from his early art work up until the present is quite obvious. At one intermediate point, Moyse was printing some of his compositions of painted and digitally drawn images onto acrylic and metal. His present work is completely digitally produced and is shown in museum settings such as the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center, and has won the “Best Experimental” award in the New England Film and Video Festival.
I’m captivated by the magnitude and depth of Moyse’s artistic journey and would like to pose a few questions that might shed some light on the transformation from a painter in oils to a consummate contemporary digital artist:
B.A.: Could you speak to the influence of your European roots on your life and work?
M.M.: “I was born in 1940. My early childhood was spent in France (during WW II), then Switzerland and Argentina. In 1949, my family emigrated to the States, and I became an American citizen in 1956. Although I’ve lived most of my life in the United States, I don’t fully identify with being an American — or, for that matter, with being French. National identification is less important to me than connections we all share across cultures and geographical borders.
“In terms of art, I’m reminded that art lives in a ‘geography of the imagination’ that is universal and that does not belong to a locale or time or culture or society. You don’t need to be German to appreciate a Beethoven symphony, or African to appreciate a Dogon mask. It somehow lives, as Philip Guston once remarked, “outside of time and space”.
“In terms of specific “life” influences, music and art were very much appreciated at home. My grandfather, father and mother were all classical musicians. I heard music long before I learned to speak. I also had a certain gift for drawing and painting, and this I did before I could write, add, subtract and tell time.
“Also, my grandfather was an amateur watercolorist, and I enjoyed watching him paint — especially during the war years and immediately after the war, when his musical career came to a grinding halt because he refused to work with those who had collaborated with the Vichy government. My mother also encouraged me to draw and paint — partly because she felt I had some talent for it, but also because she did not want her children to choose a career in music (too difficult!).”
B.A.: You are presently defining yourself as a digital video artist, but you were trained as a classical painter. How did you transition from one to the other?
M.M.: “I no longer define myself as a ‘digital video artist’ but simply as an ‘artist.’ But that’s neither here nor there. The transition to computers occurred in the late 1980s early 1990s — and it was a difficult one. I think at bottom the work I was doing at the time — mostly large paintings in oils — didn’t satisfy me. I spent several years trying to emulate the ‘style’ of various artists I admired and temporarily adopted then-current approaches, but ultimately found this impossible. I have no issue with this process — it’s a good way to get to what’s genuinely yours — but over time I realized that ‘style’ isn’t something you can search for — it finds you, and it’s never static.
“Over the next several years, I began to focus more and more on the computer. I saw early on that this new tool offered processes that were (to me) boring and confining as well as potentially very interesting. Its strength lies in its capacity to store, copy and repeat (ad infinitum). But I would argue that computers excel in the capacity for design rather than creativity. It’s more a tool than an instrument (think of the pencil or violin and the near-infinite capacity for sense interaction).”
B.A.: What is the difference between painting and using the computer to make art?
M.M.: “I currently work on an electronic ‘canvas’ — an Ultra-Short Throw projector that offers finger touch screen capability — still the hand-eye surface connection is largely lost. In spite of various ‘physical’ or ‘material’ simulations, you can immediately sense that the result lacks real dimension. If materiality is important to you, then virtual simulations don’t cut it — the joy of working with ‘matter’ is lost.
“Still, I found the recombinant powers of the computer on any given task or project intriguing. Using capacities inherent in various software (Photoshop, Adobe Premier, After Effects, etc.) gives me an extended contemporary palette that’s great fun to explore.
“Over time, I began to think, could a ‘work of art’ not ‘move’ and still be distinct from film and animation (film translates matter into light; paint translates light into matter)? What did the ability to use ‘layers’ offer? Were layers echoes of memory? Could spatial ‘changes’ be viewed as aspects of ‘now’ in duration? I slowly started to feel my way toward the ‘motion-paintings’ that I’ve been doing for the last 30 years.
“I was not interested in exploring ‘narrative development’ in a temporal sense — this brought me too close to film. I began to feel that this new ‘hybrid palette’ had the potential to create a contemporary art form that remains rooted in ‘stillness’ yet reflects the multiplicity of worlds we currently live in.”
B.A.: In your writing, you refer to “incongruous congruity” which I think is a very astute description of your work. Can you explain what you mean by this?
M.M.: “Throughout my life I’ve had ‘experiences’ that seem to open up levels of ‘reality’ that I usually can’t describe or define with any precision. One very early experience that somehow shifted my gaze — one that remains elusive yet aesthetically significant to me — may be germane here.
“I was around 4½ or 5 years old. We were still living in St. Amour, a small town in the Jura (France), where my family had secluded itself during the war years. One sunny day, my grandfather, my fraternal twin brother Claude and I were walking along a road not far from our home. In the middle of a field bordering the road was a Red Cross camp. I saw three men in front of a tent: one man, blindfolded, sat in a chair, a second man held him down; a third man stood holding a saw. The man holding the saw started to cut the leg off the man in the chair. There was no yelling or screaming. When the leg was cut through it fell with a thud into a big bucket at his feet. Blood spurted out but not for long — some sort of tourniquet must have stopped it.
“I was shocked. I don’t think I said much to my grandfather or brother. After a moment we kept on walking. The experience has stayed with me all these years. Somehow the juxtaposition of the quotidian (stroll on a sunny day, blue sky, green fields, tents with red crosses painted on them, elegant rows of poplars lining the road) with the horrific sight of someone getting his leg cut off jolted me and shifted my gaze forever. Thinking about this experience later in life, I feel it has contributed to a sense that, in some odd way, you can’t separate beauty from ugliness.
“At any rate, still later in life, I translated this experience into the notion of ‘incongruity in congruity’ — a sense that notions of ‘ideal form’ or ‘beauty’ or ‘classic proportion’ are fundamentally irrelevant in the creation of art. What is more important is to be clear — and this happens when perception and execution are truthfully and forcefully rendered in the creation of any work.”
B. A.: You are founder and co-director of the Center for Digital Art. Can you talk about this and let folks know how they can become involved?
M.M.: “My wife Linda and I started the Center for Digital Art in 1998 as a nonprofit and educational organization dedicated to teaching film and experimental art in the Brattleboro area. From the start we were lucky to get a contract from the Brattleboro Career Center to teach filmmaking to high school students. We did this for 18 years, and I must say that these were mostly wonderful years! My wife and I owe a debt of gratitude to Brattleboro residents, School Board members, and many people who supported us when budget considerations threatened to cut our courses from the curriculum.
“CDA did offer advanced workshops in ‘experimental art’ year ‘round outside of the Career Center, and these were usually well attended by older individuals who were themselves artists or interested in the arts. In later years CDA began to invite visiting artists in film and art to give lectures and performances in our loft at Cotton Mill. These were free to the public and usually well attended. In this way we introduced a lot of art-media-performance to area residents who became exposed to developments customarily only available in urban centers.
“When I retired from working for the Brattleboro Career Center in 2016, a large part of CDA’s financial support was lost. A few years ago, I started to develop courses for online teaching and collaboration, and this is probably what I’ll focus on in the next few years.”
B. A.: You’ve had enough experiences to fill several lifetimes. What is the best advice you can offer to younger artists in this complex world?
M.M.: “I’m not sure I’m qualified to give advice, because I believe art is a ‘calling,’ so if you choose, you’re already at a disadvantage. But here’s some advice that the reader may find useful:
— Become an artist to forget who you are and discover what you are.
— Do it for fun.
— Do it for no reason (just because — almost the same as ‘do it for fun,’ but with a slightly different slant).
— Do it because you have no choice.
— Don’t expect to make a living from it — if you do, you’re lucky).
— Don’t wait for ‘recognition;’ it may never come (Jasper Johns said ‘Success is a dull pencil’).
— Do it out of love (love for the work, for the process, for others).”
