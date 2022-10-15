Huntington

Cha Wa, a six-piece New Orleans Mardi Gras Indian funk band, brings its infectious street music sound to Higher Ground Showcase Lounge Sunday. From left are: drummer/bandleader Joe Gelini, singer/percussionist Honey Bannister, and singer/saxophonist Tajh Derosier.

 Photo by Patrick Niddrie

New Orleans brass band tradition meets Mardi Gras Indian culture in Cha Wa, a Grammy-nominated Crescent City sextet that brings its infectious, funk-fueled street music to the Higher Ground Showcase Lounge on Sunday.

It’s a festive and potent sound that’s been dubbed “Funk ‘n’ Feathers” — the name of Cha Wa’s spirited 2016 debut album — in honor of the band’s dance-inducing music and the elaborate attire donned by Mardi Gras Indian members.

