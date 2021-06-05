Kicking off yesterday with the “communal catharsis” of the “50 Saxophones” community event along with Burlington “psychotropical Latin jazz” band Guagua in the newly reopened City Hall Park and the vintage soul-jazz of the Seattle-based Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio at the Backyard at Nectar’s, the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival is in full swing.
“This year’s fest looks a little different, but the celebratory vibe remains eternal,” says Flynn Artistic Director Steve MacQueen, who coordinated the festival this year with assistance from Burlington City Arts and Nectar’s.
“We’re focused on our insanely vibrant local-music scene,” he says regarding this year’s soiree, which runs until Sunday, June 13. “What other community this size has this depth and diversity of great music? None that I know of.”
“Discover Jazz holds an outsized metaphorical importance,” adds MacQueen. “More than a series of events, it’s a celebration of summer, of music, of togetherness, of place, of joy.”
Last week, we previewed the first half of the fest. Here’s a look at the 10-day festival’s final five days:
Wednesday, June 9
— 11 a.m., Church Street: School Bands
— 12:30 p.m. City Hall Park: Birdcode
— 3 p.m., Church Street Stage: Mikahely
— 4:30 p.m., Church Street Stage: Alex Stewart Quintet
— 6 p.m., Church Street Stage: Vermont Jazz Trio
— 7:30 p.m., Church Street Stage: High Summer
Thursday, June 10
— 12:30 p.m., City Hall Park: Paul Asbell + Mikahely
— 4 p.m., Church Street Stage: Freeway Clyde
— 5:30 p.m., Church Street Stage: A2VT featuring Abizo — using African music and dance roots with pop and hip-hop sensibilities, Burlington band performs with Congolese-born Winooski-based rapper, singer and songwriter Abizo.
— 7 p.m., Church Street Stage: Brian McCarthy Nonet — Burlington saxophonist and composer extraordinaire performs new arrangements of standards with his nine-piece group.
— 5 and 7:30 p.m., The Courtyard at Halvorson’s Upstreet Café: Stephane Wrembel: The Django Experiment — renowned French-born gypsy jazz guitarist — Downbeat called him “that rare artist who gives his audience food for thought as well as machine-gun-like streams of single notes” — performs his ongoing tribute to the late great master guitarist Django Reinhardt with his quartet; tickets cost $25 (age 21 and older).
— 9 p.m., City Hall Park: BCA Flicks in the Park: The Astral Projector Orchestra — formed in 2019 as an ongoing silent film series at Main Street Landing, the orchestra – which includes such noteworthy Vermont-based musicians as Michael Chorney (guitar), Matthew Evan Taylor (saxophone), Polly Vanderputten (cello) and Rob Morse (bass), among others — performs the 1927 German silent film “Berlin: Symphony of a Great City.”
Friday, June 11
— 12:30 p.m., City Hall Park: Andrew Richards & Company
— 1 p.m., Church Street Stage: Marty Fogel’s Mixed Bag Quartet
— 3 p.m., Church Street Stage: Marcie Hernandez — Burlington-area singer songwriter performs with a full band in support of her stunning 2020 debut album, “Amenecer,” which delivers a captivating blend of Latin rhythms and instrumentation with indie-folk sensibilities.
— 5 p.m., Church Street Stage: Alex Minasian Trio
— 7 p.m., Church Street Stage: Vorcza — standout instrumental trio, performing in Burlington for the first time since the 2017 Discover Jazz Festival, includes Ray Paczkowski on keyboards, Gabe Jarrett on drums and Rob Morse on bass.
Saturday, June 12
— Noon, Church Street Stage: James Harvey
— 1:45 p.m., Church Street Stage: Paul Asbell Quintet
— 4 p.m., Main Street Stage: Main Street Block Party: Ray Vega Latin Jazz Sextet & Barika — standout jazz trumpeter teams up with Burlington world-groove band Barika, performing on a flatbed truck under the Flynn marquee on the City Hall Park block of Main Street, which will be pedestrian only with a beer garden in the park.
Sunday, June 13
— Noon, Church Street Stage: Left Ear Trio
— 2 p.m., Church Street Stage: KeruBo — aka Kenyan-born, Burlington-based Afro-jazz singer Kerubo-Ogati Webster, performs with an 11-piece ensemble in support of her stellar new album, “Hali ya Utu” (Swahili for “the state of humanity”) scheduled for release June 11. “The messages in some of the songs,” says Webster, “challenge the human condition and the need to reconnect to what ‘utu,’ or brotherhood, really means.”
— 4 p.m., Church Street Stage: Green Mountain Swing
— 6 p.m., Church Street Stage: Sabouyouma — The standout Burlington-based polyrhythmic funk fusion group is led by master ballafonist Ousmane Camara and Senegalese percussionist Assane Coly.
— 6 p.m., Smalley Park: Hurly Burly: JACK Quartet & Matthew Evan Taylor —acclaimed New York City string group performs the world premiere of a new string quartet by jazz giant Wadada Leo Smith, and with Middlebury-based multi-instrumentalist and composer Matthew Evan Taylor on two of Taylor’s recent compositions — “Dawn of a New Day” and “Antsy” — in addition to other material.
— 7:30 p.m., Church Street: Resistance Revival Chorus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.