In a rehearsal this past Sunday for Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre’s (ART) upcoming virtual short play festival, the subject of a reporter’s interview reveals a little too much, a family pays more attention to Facebook than to each other, and a service that seems too good to be true glosses over the perils of online dating.
It’s all part of a larger picture in the Rutland community theater festival’s theme “Four Dimensional Love,” which will be broadcast live at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at 7 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, at 2 p.m. Admission is free and the performances will be followed by talkbacks with playwrights, performers and directors.
“Four-dimensional love encompasses all different types of love,” explained ART co-producer Kristen Hixon. “We have a play called ‘Paws’ about the love of your cat, we have love between siblings and friends and neighbors, just celebrating various types of love was our idea with the final festival of the season.”
ART sent a call out to Vermont playwrights for short plays, narrowed down to the ones that could work for the festival, and ended up with a mix of over a dozen local and non-local talent.
“We read the plays, got together and managed to cast everyone in one evening,” said ART co-producer Sandra Stillman Gartner, who is also directing and acting in the festival. “I was surprised how smoothly it went. You have all these plays and all these personalities and all these actors trying to put it together. It’s different than one person coming (in) to direct a play for (the) company.”
Each play runs 10 to 15 minutes and the festival is about an hour and 15 minutes total with an optional talkback afterwards.
In “Holiday Special,” Vermont playwright Jeanne Beckwith tells the story of an eager reporter accidentally uncovering the real story behind a showy holiday facade. Beckwith also wrote “Perfect Match Online,” in which a dating site claims to be able to find your perfect match, but not in the way you may think.
“Paws” by Pamela Formica is a portrait of the connection between pets and their owners. Those are just a few of the seven short plays in the production, which in some cases are being produced for the first time.
Gartner has a role in “Closing in 60 Seconds,” by Lesley Becker, about a family’s Facebook habit that keeps them from connecting with each other. She’s also directing ”Blood Ties” by Dvora Zipkin, about a family sitting shiva — the Jewish mourning ritual — for their father the day after the funeral. The unexpected appearance of a high school sweetheart brings life-altering revelations.
“The whole family dynamic changes,” Gartner said. “During shiva family and friends gather for a week of services to remember and show respect. It’s dealing with a different kind of love, and that’s the point of our festival — there’s more than one way to think about love.”
Playwright Marisa Valent’s “Are You Nervous?” follows two friends through different phases of their lives, and acts as a framing device for the festival — its three scenes bookend the start, middle and finish of the festival.
“It starts with them in school and (later) after college,” Valent said. “They’re not exactly a couple. It’s (about) how relationships grow and change as people grow and change, and also what you can accomplish in your life while overcoming the things that make you uncomfortable.”
Valent’s second play in the festival, “After a Meal” portrays “a couple who has just finished a meal at a restaurant, and their lack of communication explodes into one big over-communication,” Valent said. “I wrote both of these a couple years ago, and in all the plays I write I like to explore relationships. Most of them don’t have your typical happy ending because that doesn’t happen in real life.”
Festival coordinator Alex Nicosia described the four-dimensional love theme saying, “The first dimension is like a point on a piece of paper. Two dimensions is like a straight line. Three-dimensions is a physical reality, and four-dimensions is the physical reality but over time. It’s really love over time. How does love change for us? I think that’s what this festival is asking. Love is different for everyone and everyone defines deep, life-changing love in different ways.”
The festival marks the end of ART’s unprecedented but successful 16th season, with around 70 attendees at each festival and a line of people waiting to get involved in its future productions.
“With Zoom you have that flexibility of working with a buffet of artists because everyone can work from home,” Nicosia said. He also advocated keeping the festivals free during COVID.
“That seemed counterintuitive to not even ask for a dollar but it’s not about money, (it’s) about connection. Come hang out with us for an hour and 15 minutes and have a laugh or two and find a different way other than watching Netflix.”
