Riley Mulherkar was a freshman in high school when legendary jazz musician Wynton Marsalis first heard him play.
“He shocked and delighted us with his playing … and has grown and matured into a first-class artist,” says Marsalis in a news release about the rising Seattle-born “smart young trumpet player,” as the New York Times called Mulherkar.
“Not only is he a fantastic trumpet player with an original style of improvising,” adds the nine-time Grammy Award-winning trumpeter and jazz ambassador, “he is an original bandleader, composer, arranger, educator, community activist and advocate for jazz and the arts.”
Mulherkar, now 30, is musical director for a new touring initiative by Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents, an offshoot of New York City’s celebrated Jazz at Lincoln Center, a cultural institution for more than three decades.
Under the direction of managing and artistic director Marsalis, and with the world-renowned Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Jazz at Lincoln Center has long been an advocate for jazz, culture and arts education.
Mulherkar leads a nine-piece ensemble of up-and-coming vocalists and musicians in “Songs We Love: 50 Years of Jazz Song,” which caps off a nine-date tour with a March 19 concert at Rutland’s Paramount Theatre.
The program tackles four decades of classic tunes, beginning with the blues and jazz of the 1920s and ending in the early 1950s. Iconic singers to be explored include Ma Rainey, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra and Judy Garland.
Mulherkar is joined by three vocalists: fast-rising South African jazz vocalist Vuyo Sotashe, powerhouse singer Brianna Thomas — who “has a strong voice and a big range descended from Sarah Vaughan and Betty Carter and routed through Dianne Reeves, with clarity and confidence and a little dirt,” according to The New York Times — and jazz/R&B/gospel singer Shenel Johns.
Joining Mulherkar and the vocalists is a crack band consisting of highly sought-after saxophonist Julian Lee, trombonist Mariel Bildsten (lead trombonist in Arturo O’Farrill’s Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra), French-Malagasy pianist Mathis Picard, bassist Barry Stephenson and drummer TJ Reddick.
First presented as the 2016 season opener at Jazz at Lincoln Center, the “Songs We Love” program includes historic tunes like Ma Rainey’s “See See Ryder,” which introduced many to the 12-bar blues form, and early New Orleans jazz selection “St. James Infirmary.” And classics like Duke Ellington’s “I Got it Bad (And That Ain’t Good)” and “God Bless the Child,” one of several songs that pay tribute to Billie Holiday.
By 2016, Mulherkar was a veteran of jam sessions featuring fellow jazz lions at Dizzy’s Club, an intimate venue run by Jazz at Lincoln Center.
“We have a very close-knit group of musicians from Jazz at Lincoln Center,” Mulherkar told the Calgary Herald two weeks ago, prior to the band’s tour opener in Calgary, Alberta.
“We’ve pretty much grown up together over the past 10 years, coming of age in the city playing at jam sessions at Dizzy’s Club … and really finding community in each other and this music.”
“I think the show encapsulates the best of that,” he added, “of our generation and our community here in New York.”
thomaswhuntington @hotmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.