Following the February release of “Winter Comes,” her first new song in nearly 20 years, central Vermont singer-songwriter Peg Tassey is back with another song that’s fit for the season. “Queen of Flowers,” released in July, is a potent rocker and quintessential Tassey tune that fires on all cylinders.
A captivating and vibrant video for the song (youtu.be/rZVVV7BeOOM), released last week, was conceived and directed by Tassey and edited and produced by former Burlington-based electro-pop singer-producer Princess Nostalgia, aka Lili Traviato. The video also includes videography by Traviato and Tassey’s daughter, Audrey Tassey Ayer, both of whom are featured in the video.
Tassey, who produced and arranged the track and plays guitar on it, is joined by a noteworthy cast of musicians: Ethan Azarian (Orange Mothers, Hollywood Indians) on lead guitar, Jer Coons (Madaila) on organ and synth, Jeff Thomson (Lake Superior) on bass, Urian Hackney (Rough Francis) on drums, and Sean Preece on backing vocals.
“Queen of Flowers” is the title track of Tassey’s forthcoming album, which she plans to release next year.
The autobiographical tune is “an ode to my absolute romance with flowers,” says Tassey on the YouTube page for the song, adding: “The theme is resurrection, perfume, strength, resiliency, color, poetry and love. I hope you get the feeling you are flying into my world of flowers.”
“Queen of Flowers” is available at pegtassey.bandcamp.com and at pegtassey.com
