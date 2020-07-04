Arts Streaming

Burlington’s Vermont Comedy Club is offering a variety of shows online at www.vermontcomedyclub.com Pictured are founders and directors Nathan Hartswick and Natalie Miller.

 Courtesy Vermont Comedy Club

Top fine arts organizations are doing their part to provide solace to their audiences, both musical and spiritual, some opening, some streaming.

Classical music

Chamber Music Society at Lincoln Center — www.chambermusicsociety.org

Green Mountain Chamber Music Festival. Burlington — gmcmf.org

Ludwig Van, worldwide opera and concerts — www.ludwig-van.com/toronto

Metropolitan Opera — www.metopera.org

TURNmusic, Waterbury Center, streamed concerts — www.facebook.com/TURNmusic

Killington Music Festival, Killington — www.killingtonmusicfestival.org

Manchester Music Festival, Manchester — www.mmfvt.org

New York Philharmonic, “NY Phil Plays On” — nyphil.org/playson

Vermont Symphony Orchestra, various programs — www.vso.org

Other music

Higher Ground, South Burlington — www.facebook.com/highergroundmusic

Dance

Vermont Dance Alliance, streamed dance classes — vermontdance.org

Film

Internet Archive (public domain films) — archive.org/details/moviesandfilms

Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival — middfilmfest.org

Vermont International Film Festival, Burlington — vtiff.org

Humanities

Vermont Humanities Council, streamed programs — www.vermonthumanities.org/events

Multi-arts

Hopkins Center, Hanover, N.H., “Hop at Home” — hop.dartmouth.edu/hop-at-home

Theater

National Theatre (London) — www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/nt-at-home

Northern Stage, White River Junction — northernstage.org

Sandglass Theatre, Putney — sandglasstheater.org

Vermont Comedy Club, Burlington — www.vermontcomedyclub.com

Visual Arts

Vermont Arts Online — www.vermontartonline.org

Hyde Collection, Glens Falls, New York — www.hydecollection.org/exhibitions/

Montreal Museum of Fine Arts — www.mbam.qc.ca/en/

Musée d’art contemporain de Montréal (Museum of Contemporary Art) — macm.org/en/multimedia

Museum of Modern Art, New York City — www.moma.org

River Arts, Morrisville — www.riverartsvt.org

Studio Place Arts, Barre, various programs — www.studioplacearts.com

Arts resources

Big Heavy World — bigheavyworld.com/latest-news/resources

New England Foundation for the Arts (NEFA) — www.nefa.org/covid-19

Vermont Arts Council — www.vermontartscouncil.org

Vermont Rapid Response Artist Relief — www.vermontartscouncil.org/grants/artists/rapid-response-artist-relief

