Top fine arts organizations are doing their part to provide solace to their audiences, both musical and spiritual.
Classical musicChamber Music Society at Lincoln Center — www.chambermusicsociety.org
Ludwig Van, worldwide opera and concerts — www.ludwig-van.com/toronto
Metropolitan Opera — www.metopera.org
TURNmusic, Waterbury Center, streamed concerts — www.facebook.com/TURNmusic
New York Philharmonic, “NY Phil Plays On” — nyphil.org/playson
Other musicHigher Ground, South Burlington — www.facebook.com/highergroundmusic
DanceVermont Dance Alliance, streamed dance classes — vermontdance.org
FilmInternet Archive (public domain films) — archive.org/details/feature_films
Vermont International Film Festival, Burlington — vtiff.org
Humanities
Vermont Humanities Council, streamed programs — www.vermonthumanities.org/events
Multi-artsHopkins Center, Hanover, N.H., “Hop at Home” — hop.dartmouth.edu/hop-at-home
Spruce Peak Performing Arts, Stowe — www.sprucepeakarts.org/off-stage/
Town Hall Theater, Middlebury, “The Quarantine Sessions” —townhalltheater.org
TheaterNational Theatre (London) — www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/nt-at-home
Northern Stage, White River Junction — northernstage.org
Sandglass Theatre, Putney — sandglasstheater.org
Vermont Comedy Club, Burlington — www.vermontcomedyclub.com
Visual ArtsVermont Art Online — www.vermontartonline.org
The Front, Montpelier — www.thefrontvt.com
Hyde Collection, Glens Falls, New York — www.hydecollection.org/exhibitions/
Montreal Museum of Fine Arts — www.mbam.qc.ca/en/
Musée d’art contemporain de Montréal (Museum of Contemporary Art) — macm.org/en/multimedia
Museum of Modern Art, New York City — www.moma.org
River Arts, Morrisville — www.riverartsvt.org
Arts resourcesBig Heavy World — bigheavyworld.com/latest-news/resources
New England Foundation for the Arts (NEFA) — www.nefa.org/covid-19
Vermont Arts Council — www.vermontartscouncil.org
Vermont Rapid Response Artist Relief — www.vermontartscouncil.org/grants/artists/rapid-response-artist-relief
