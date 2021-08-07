Middlebury Acting Company will present “Constellations,” by Nick Payne, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 12-15, under a tent at The Swift House.
Marianne and Roland meet by chance at a friend’s cookout in England. Roland is a beekeeper, Marianne studies quantum cosmology. Sparks fly. What happens next defies the boundaries of the world we think we know — delving into the infinite possibilities of their relationship and raising questions about the difference between choice and destiny.
A Broadway hit in 2015, this tender gem of a play is sparked by theoretical physics but plunges deep into the heart of human experience.
“Short and sweet and strangely haunting …. with each iteration Roland and Marianne grow closer to one another, and to us. And by the end of the play (has it really only been an hour?), we’re fully invested in their lives. All of them,” reported Variety.
Starring New York actors Grace Experience, who grew up in Lincoln, and her real-life boyfriend Stephen Shore, and directed by Artistic Director Melissa Lourie, “Constellations” marks MACo’s return to live performance under a tent on the grounds of The Swift House in Middlebury.
“We are thrilled to get back to live performance at The Swift House Tent,” Lourie said, “with the option for our patrons to enjoy fantastic Swift House picnic dinners and a full outdoor bar and wide wine selection, this is going to be an opportunity to enjoy New York caliber theater in a beautiful Vermont setting.”
Call 802-382-9222 or go online to go to www.townhalltheater.org for tickets or information. Dinners must be pre-ordered 24 hours in advance at 802-388-9925.
