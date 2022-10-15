Lead singer Dave Frey and rhythm guitarist Ben McDonald started their band Sidewalk Prophets after they met at Anderson University in Indiana, but it wasn’t something Frey thought he could actually make a career at.
“No, no,” he said in a recent interview. “It was a hope and a dream.”
But 20-plus years later the contemporary Christian band from Nashville has released seven albums, won awards, and toured the world since it began in the early 2000s. And Frey gives all the credit for their success to their faith.
The Sidewalk Prophets’ “I Believe It Now” Tour will be at the Paramount Theatre in Rutland at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23.
“I was an English education major and fully expected to go the route of English teaching,” Frey said. “But grateful that my buddy Ben — he’s the engine — he fully expected to do what we’re doing because he had a goal. He’s the kind of guy that takes the bull by the horns.”
They took their first leap of faith and moved to Nashville after college. “We thought, ‘Maybe this is where God’s leading us,’” Frey said. “And we had our song ‘You Love Me Anyway’ already written.”
They “knocked on doors” and hoped that people liked the music. Soon after, they got a record deal.
What followed was a stream of hits like “You Can Have Me,” which was on the Top 20 Billboard Christian Singles chart; a Christmas single, “Hope Was Born This Night” that reached the Top 10, and “You Love Me Anyway,” which went to No. 1.
Frey and McDonald have written every Sidewalk Prophets song together, and Frey said, “to be honest, the best part of it, the most fruitful portion, is the conversation that happens even before you start to write.”
“A lot of times that’s where we find inspiration for our songs — ‘Hey, man, what’s going on? What’s God been teaching you? What’s happening in life?’ — Something gets said that would make for a great song,” Frey said.
“We always have a Bible in the room,” he added, “but there’s no set (process). Lyrics don’t necessarily come first, but I think the idea has to come first — why are we here, what are we writing about — and once we figure that out we put pen to paper or somebody gets an idea musically on the guitar or keyboard and then we’re off.”
“We met in 2001, my buddy Ben (and I) in college, and here we are all these years later, blessed to continue doing what we’re doing,” Frey said. “We trust(ed) in the Lord that the rope wouldn’t run out. And a lot of support from our family, of course. But it was one of those times where you have to have faith that God’s going to work things out.”
“Even in this season,” he added, “that’s what God has been reminding me. That faith is a tough thing, but it’s also the thing that brings the most joy. Moving to Nashville on a hope and a prayer was a big step of faith, and even today, we’ve been recording songs for a new record, and we’re publishing a children’s book this Christmas — all these things we never dreamed we’d be able to do. They’re still scary because you don’t know how people are going to receive them.”
“(Faith is) a continual thing,” Frey concluded. “It’s at the center of this journey of being a musician, but it’s also the center of life itself. If this was just about music itself I think we would have given up a long time ago, but that faith is what keeps us going.”
