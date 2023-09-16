MONTPELIER — After the flooding of July 10, Vermont communities will recover, and artists will welcome you to studios statewide 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.
Vermont Craft Council’s Open Studio Weekend is a statewide celebration of the visual arts and creative process, offering a unique opportunity for visitors to meet a variety of artists and craftspeople in their studios, some of whom are only open to the public during this event. Those who experience Open Studio gain an appreciation for the creative process and the role that artists and craftspeople play in the vitality of Vermont’s communities. Participating small galleries and art centers show the work of local artists.
Twice a year the self-guided tour features longtime participants and those new to the tour, giving faithful Open Studio visitors new destinations. The studio tour brings visitors to historic Vermont villages and along back roads with spectacular vistas.
Martha Fitch, the director of the Vermont Crafts Council, says the allure of the Open Studio tour is that “it takes you through small towns and backroads, with the yellow Open Studio signs and the Vermont Studio Tour map easily guiding visitors to the studio location.”
This year’s tour includes the work of glassblowers, jewelers, printmakers, potters, furniture makers, weavers, metal workers, painters, sculptors and fiber artists working with silk and felt.
The free Vermont Studio Tour booklet contains maps and directions. The maps, along with the yellow wayfinder signs placed along the roads, guide visitors to arts sites. For up-to-date directions and locations, visit our website and map of participating sites. These are continually updated.
Pick up a tour guide from Vermont Welcome Centers, galleries, and studios, or download a pdf at www.vermontcrafts.com online.