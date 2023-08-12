Take topnotch jazz musicians from around the world, make it free for all to attend and host everyone in one of Vermont’s most beautiful locales — that’s the alluring formula for the Stowe Jazz Festival, which celebrates its fifth anniversary Aug. 25-27.
Performing are such festival favorites as Brazilian guitar star Chico Pinheiro, veteran New York City guitarist Ed Cherry with acclaimed guitarist Peter Bernstein, and New York City Afro-Peruvian jazz ensemble Festejation.
They’re joined by intriguing New York City artists like Israeli-born virtuoso guitarist Oz Noy, keyboardist Henry Hey (David Bowie) and his quartet Forq, and trumpeter Ingrid Jensen — performing with lauded saxophonist Christine Jensen as The Jensen Sisters and Project O.
Started in 2017, the festival has distinguished itself in jazz circles by presenting only jazz and its many subgenres, and by attracting talent from around the world in addition to standout Vermont artists.
And, best of all, every event is free of charge, as is parking. This vision has garnered an outpouring of community support, with business sponsors, private donors and local volunteers helping to keep things free and easy for jazz fans.
“This is the model,” said festival director George Petit in a phone interview Monday. “The intention is to get families here and no VIPs. There are no velvet rope areas here. There are no VIPs. Everybody’s a VIP. Come one, come all.”
Petit, a world-renowned musician and producer-engineer who seven years ago returned to Stowe, is the driving force behind the fest, which infuses Stowe with jazz at the mainstage at Alchemist Brewery, a second outdoor stage called the Pinnacle Stage, and at nine other indoor venues in Stowe.
“It’s just supporting something that is an American art form and deserves the support,” said Petit before hanging up festival posters throughout Stowe. “So, to stand on the stage and see families getting turned on to something they’ve never heard before … that’s it.”
“And it’s fun,” he added. “Everybody who comes has a great time.”
Other noteworthy acts on the Mainstage include Cuban-born pianist and composer Manuel Valera and his band New Cuban Express, drummer Jared Schonig and pianist Matthew Fries. And sidemen like pianist Brian Charette, saxophonist Jon Gordon, and bassists Matt Clohesy and Carlo Derosa.
“These are the top call guys in New York or in California or pretty much anywhere,” said Petit. “The calls I’m getting and the emails I’m getting from the quality of musicians that we just don’t get up here … and they’re all dying to get up here because word has spread.”
Vermont artists include Latin dance band Mal Maiz, trumpeter Tom Gershwin, keyboardist Bruce Sklar, guitarist Steve Blair, flutist Patricia Julien and saxophonists Alex Stewart, Jake Whitesell and Chris Peterman.
Tipping point
The first three festivals were held in early September, but Petit last year decided to switch to August to capture more people and warmer temps. Attracting around 400 people at the first festival in 2017 — which was marked by rainy and cold weather — the 2019 festival drew over 4,000 people.
Last year’s post-pandemic “comeback” festival included the addition of the outdoor Pinnacle Stage, which features Vermont artists, and more indoor venues throughout Stowe.
“It keeps growing, which is really the intention,” said Petit. “We want to become sustainable and have this go on long after my years — as long as the model stays the same.”
That model includes official nonprofit status — the festival received its 501©(3) determination right before COVID hit in 2020. And, starting last year, the festival has used GoFundMe to help alleviate financial shortfalls.
“We have to reach a point of sustainability through grants and endowments and angels,” said Petit. “It’s a tipping point. I mean, we don’t have an office. The office is my house.”
Petit cites the financial support of the 70 local and regional business sponsors and the multitudes of community members — many of whom have also provided support for recent flood relief efforts — as major factors in keeping the festival afloat so far.
“It’s the support of flood relief and music festivals and things like that that glue a community together,” he said. “When you see the community pull together for anything, they obviously need it. I’ve seen it every year.”
Though the festival now has a board of directors, Petit still does all the programming and everything from booking hotel rooms and flights for the musicians — 126 this year — to putting up posters and cleaning up trash during the event.
“It’s kind of all on me,” he admitted. “We’re just constantly trying to break the old model and do things differently. And it’s a challenge, but it works.
“I don’t know, I’m insane enough to do it again next year, I guess.”