When Bruce Bouchard took over the executive director’s chair at Rutland’s then-ailing Paramount Theatre in 2008, he first looked to reorganizing. Eric Mallette, a staff member of four years came in for his initial interview.
“I said, “How can you help me? What do you want to do?’” Bouchard remembered. “He said, ‘I want to program the theater.’ And I said, ‘Oh, my heavens to Betsy, what makes you think I would give that job to a 22-year-old?!’”
The executive director of Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Bouchard said, was willing to program his first season while he focused on other issues. Still Bouchard offered Mallette a chance to explain himself.
“Lay it on me, tell me what your vision is,” Bouchard said. “Tell me why you think you are the person to program the theater.”
“One of Eric’s many gifts is that he’s incredibly articulate,” Bouchard said. “He just blew my socks off. That was the day he became the programming director.
“We collaborated wonderfully — three months later we got Garrison Keillor,” Bouchard said.
On Nov. 23, the Paramount board of directors voted unanimously to name Mallette executive director.
“For 16 years I have had the tremendous pleasure of working alongside a team that represents a dedication to mission like no other,” Mallette said.
“Having the opportunity to now lead that charge is the honor of a lifetime and one I approach with great respect. Respect for the efforts of so many that have made the Paramount what it is today, a cornerstone at the intersection of our community’s morale and creative economy. Bruce leaves behind a legacy any new executive director would be privileged to carry forward and grow.”
Mallette served as interim executive director beginning July 1 after the announcement that Bouchard would retire at the end of the calendar year. Bouchard has served in the role of fundraising and development since. A national search for a development director has been completed and the Paramount is in the final stages of making a choice.
“Having built this formidable brand with Eric over the past 12 years,” Bouchard said, “I have come to deeply respect his artistic instincts, his creativity and business acumen and his undying love of the community. There is no doubt whatsoever that he will continue to build and redefine the excellence that is the standard bearer of our beloved hall. I wish him my very best.”
As the Paramount and arts organizations across the country contend with the devastating effect the COVID-19 pandemic has had on their sector, Mallette’s strong commitment to the mission of the organization and knowledge of the community will be vital to the steps necessary to raise the curtain once again.
In addition to the responsibilities of executive director, Mallette will continue with the charge of programming the historic theater’s offerings of world-class live entertainment and big-screen viewing.
“Eric just has his finger on the pulse,” Bouchard said. “There are two elements to programming: One is having your finger on the pulse and knowing what the market will bear. The other, which is the tricky one — you can’t teach this in school — is talking with the agencies that run this business.
“They don’t suffer fools, you get one shot,” Bouchard said. “To his credit, he has a really great relationship with all the big agencies. And if you don’t have those relationships, you’re screwed.”
The Paramount was shattering all of its previous box office sales records when the pandemic struck in March, forcing regular operations to be suspended. The theater has since pivoted its mission-driven operations to include two new drive in movie theaters in Rutland and Brandon, as well as assuming full responsibility for the creation of two world-class fireworks displays allowing the greater-Rutland community to safely celebrate Independence Day and Halloween during the COVID era.
“I am energized by the love this community has for the Paramount and am motivated by it to carry the torch forward as we continue to build upon the organization’s strength and further its mission,” Mallette said.
Theater management, with the full-support of its board of directors, is committed to a fully re-constituted Paramount Theatre when the pandemic has passed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.