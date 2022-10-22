The Renaissance palette of blues and greens, rippling sea, welcoming figures, and open scallop shell nearly touching the shore — Alessandro Botticelli’s 1480s painting of Venus immediately springs to mind.

In this familiar setting, instead of the original mythological greeters, Sponge Bob Square Pants and Bert and Ernie toys float through the scene, welcoming the breeze borne bivalve. Instead of Botticelli’s spring roses, little toys and origami-like folded papers sprinkle down.

mgow@gmavt.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.