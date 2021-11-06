One of Vermont’s most established and compelling bands, lauded blues-soul-pop group Dwight + Nicole — guitarist Dwight Ritcher, singer Nicole Nelson and bassist Ezra Oklan — takes it up a notch on a new five-song EP, “Further.” Released Oct. 22, it’s one of the best EPs to ever come out of the Green Mountain State.
Recorded two years ago at Studio G in Brooklyn and produced by Grammy-nominated producer Joel Hamilton (The Black Keys, Mavis Staples), “Further” soars on the tightknit trio’s rock-solid foundation of vintage blues and soul while expanding its sound with pop and electronic elements to great effect.
Opener “The Next Go-Round” is an absolute stunner, a stirring soul-blues anthem that soars on Nelson’s heart-wrenching lyrics and soaring vocals punctuated by Ritcher’s plucky guitar work. Released last year and one of the band’s best to date, the tune also features a cinematic video that was directed and produced by Jim Dandee and released in September.
The Ritcher-penned title track is another instant Dwight + Nicole classic, with timeless lyrics mixing beautifully with dusty guitar work and the potent vocal interplay between Ritcher and Nelson. Another Ritcher tune, the melancholy yet buoyant “Time,” rides a vintage keyboard-driven groove that’s enhanced by modern production and Nelson’s crystalline vocals.
And the “Heart is Home” closer is a catchy pop standout that finds Richter on Wurlitzer and synthesizer, introducing a more pop-driven sound that signals a new direction in the band’s songwriting and sound
“Further” is a wonderfully diverse batch of tunes that seriously whets the appetite for a full-length album, which Dwight + Nicole are currently recording with Hamilton.
