Vermont has a long and impressive choral tradition, but during COVID-19 largely the only way to enjoy it is through recordings. Directed by Dawn O. Willis, Bella Voce Women’s Chorus of Vermont, one of the state’s best choral ensembles, has just issued its seventh album, “Down by the Riverside,” and it’s a showcase of contemporary choral singing.
Emblematic is the title track. In Brent Adams’ arrangement, commissioned by Bella Voce for its 15th anniversary, the spiritual is immediately impressive for its rich and lush harmonization. Complemented by the virtuoso piano of Claire Black, Willis leads the 46 voices in a refined and beautifully blended performance. When it moves into a lively “I Got Rhythm” rhythmic style, the large chorus becomes deft.
But what was most amazing was the big, beautiful sound. Still, Willis sculpted this sound, without muddying the diction, to deliver the satisfying feeling that only human voices can deliver.
Willis founded Bella Voce in 2004. A top-notch musician, with a doctorate in choral conducting, she is perhaps best known to Vermonters as Robert DeCormier’s assistant in forming the VSO Chorus. Bella Voce draws voices from five counties across the state, and has toured throughout New England, Canada and Europe.
Spirituals are abundant in this recital, though the lush horal arrangements can sanitize their characteristic melancholy and grittiness. The highlight of the 18 selections, are the contemporary music, performed as originally written. And among today’s works, most striking was the music of former Vermont composer Gwyneth Walker.
Walker’s a cappella “Let the Life I’ve Lived Speak for Me” is an original spiritual, beautifully crafted and performed. Walker’s original use of harmonies and rhythms in a lovely lyrical style give it an authentic feel, thoroughly enjoyed by the singers
Adapted from “O Brother Man” by John Greenleaf Whittier (1807-92), Walker’s “Green Tree of Peace” is simply brilliant choral writing, compelling musically and lyrically. It was well performed by the chorus, joined by pianist Frank Whitcomb. Despite the elaborate arranging and beautiful singing — which can easily be overdone — Walker’s craftsmanship and Willis’ inspiration prevents it from becoming trite.
Another gem is Êrika Ešenvalds’ “Stars.” The ethereal sound of water glasses provides a background for refreshingly contemporary harmonies forming a lovely rich and colorful tapestry. Another showcase Bella Voce, the brilliantly written work isn’t diluted by an elaborate arrangement.
Another contemporary work, Stephen Paulus’ “Sing Creation’s Music On,” is grand with contrasting deft passages, Whitcomb’s percussive piano and striking harmonies. “Lullaby” from Daniel Elder’s Three Nocturnes, enjoying Blacks’s piano, is joyfully nice, staying just this side of syrupy.
Caniamo, Bella Voce’s 16-voice chamber choir, shines in John Farmer’s “Fair Phyllis” (arranged by Emily John), where its contrapuntal writing enjoys the clear voicing of the smaller ensemble. Conversely, in Sarah Quartel’s a cappella “Voice on the Wind,” with its beating drum, sublimates its rhythmic drive with lyricism.
Some selections just sound good. “Music in My Mother’s House” (arranged by J. David Moore), with its touch of Whitcomb’s ragtime piano, is a rich paean to music, grandeur without sentimentality. And appropriate for the season, “Auld Lang Syne,” in Mark Sirett’s arrangement with piano (Whitcomb) and flute (Rebecca Watson), delivers the spirit of the original, lush without becoming overly sentimental. It’s simply very, very nice — emblematic of Bella Voce.
“Down by the Riverside” is a joyful choral experience. It’ll keep us anticipating hearing hear Bella Voce Women’s Chorus live again.
