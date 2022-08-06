Next weekend, Town Hall Theater will present “Welcome to Paradise,” Doug Anderson’s new musical — which he began writing in the 1990s — in its first performances. Anderson is better known for his roles in the founding and direction of Town Hall Theater and the Opera Company of Middlebury.

“I’ve been telling people that the next two weeks are the culmination of my entire artistic life,” Anderson said last weekend. “I’ve been writing songs and musicals since college and high school.”

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.