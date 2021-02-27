DORSET — Dorset Theatre Festival has announced the launch of its new Commissioning and Fellowship Program, welcoming returning director Jade King Carroll as resident artist, who will design and oversee this program in collaboration with Artistic Director Dina Janis.
The new Commissioning and Fellowship Program has welcomed its first two fellows, playwrights Jihan Crowther and Josh Wilder, who join the festival’s commissioned playwrights, Cusi Cram and Sarah Gancher, in the launch of this program. The festival has also announced two additional commissions by playwrights Chisa Hutchinson and Theresa Rebeck, the first of Dorset’s StageFree Audio Plays, scheduled for later this year.
“At this challenging time, it seemed urgently important to bring theater to people everywhere and anywhere, breaking down barriers and walls, while lifting up new, fierce and inspired work as we boldly step forward with our community into a newly imagined future,” Janis said.
Jade King Carroll
Carroll has worked as a director at the festival over the past three years. Her interpretations of classical and new work have been seen at leading theater institutions across the country including New York Theatre Workshop, Audible, McCarter Theatre, Hartford Stage, Long Wharf Theatre, Two River Theatre, Lincoln Center Institute, Playmakers Rep, Portland Stage, City Theatre, Perseverance Theater, Miami New Drama, Marin Theatre, Atlantic Theater and Playwrights Realm, as well as serving as associate director for “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “The Gin Game” on Broadway.
“This fellowship is not about the product of a single play, but the support of an entire artist. As the festival plans for the future in this uncertain time, the one certainty is that theater starts in the artist’s mind, so we are investing in just that,” Carroll said.
Jihan Crowther
“This (fellowship) gives me the space to think freely and wildly about my ideas and, also, experiment in whatever way serves the play. It's a rare and incredibly exciting opportunity. What a time to be embarking on this kind of adventure just as theater is remaking itself once again,” Jihan Crowther said.
Crowther’s plays have been developed and produced at Playwrights Horizons, Ensemble Studio Theatre, New Georges, New York Theatre Workshop, and Cornerstone Theater among others. Crowther is also an essayist (Jezebel, Esquire, Hello Giggles) and a TV writer currently working on the Apple series “If/Then.” She previously worked on “The Man in the High Castle,” “Daisy Jones & The Six,” and Barry Jenkins’ forthcoming TV adaptation of “The Underground Railroad.”
Josh Wilder
Josh Wilder is a playwright from Philadelphia whose work has been developed, commissioned, and produced at The Fire This Time Festival, Classical Theatre of Harlem, New York Theatre Workshop, True Colors Theatre Company, The Kennedy Center, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, 2015 O'Neill National Playwrights Conference, PlayPenn, Company One, InterAct Theatre Company, and Yale Rep among others. Past awards include the Holland New Voices Award, The Lorraine Hansberry Award, The Rosa Parks Award and The ASCAP Cole Porter Prize.
“These times are forcing most of us to go deep inside and write. It’s also forcing some of us to figure out the future of our field. This fellowship is a fantastic attempt to accomplish both — very excited for what’s ahead!” Wilder said.
Cusi Cram
Commissioned by Dorset Theatre Festival, playwright Cusi Cram has begun work on her adaption of “The Benefits of Being an Octopus” by Brattleboro novelist Ann Braden. This young adult novel, set in Vermont, has gained recognition and success since its publication, including being named to the NPR Best Books of 2018, Bank Street List for Best Children’s Books of 2019, and the Vermont Dorothy Canfield Fisher List.
“I am so thrilled to bring Ann Braden's deep and rich novel to life in theatrical form. Anne has written a remarkable heroine in the character of Zoey, who is profoundly real, but also has such deep wells of curiosity, inventiveness, and bravery. I cannot wait to bring her to life and share her remarkable humanity with audiences in Vermont and beyond,” Cram said.
Sarah Gancher
Sarah Gancher is also joining Dorset’s cohort of commissioned playwrights. Gancher’s writing has been seen on stages worldwide including London’s National Theatre, Edinburgh’s Traverse Theatre, Budapest’s Quarter6Quarter7 Festival, The Public Theater, New York Theatre Workshop, Steppenwolf, Berkeley Rep, La Jolla Playhouse, Hartford Stage, RoundHouse (D.C.), Seattle Rep, and Ars Nova. Recently, the online production of her play “Russian Troll Farm: A Workplace Comedy,” directed by Jared Mezzocchi and Elizabeth Williamson with Theaterworks Hartford/Theatre Squared/The Civilians, was included in the New York Times’ Top 10 Theater of 2020 list.
“It is such a joy to receive this commission, with its invitation to dream big, to name what I need to create during COVID, and to create something that will resonate with Dorset's setting and audience. I won't say what I'm going to work on just yet — but I am so excited to stretch myself as both a writer and as a musician for Dorset!” Gancher said.
