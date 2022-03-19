Dorset Theatre Festival, after a two-year COVID hiatus, one virtual and one outdoors, returns to its home, the Dorset Playhouse, for its 2022 summer season. The Equity professional company’s 45th season features a classic thriller, “Wait Until Dark”; two premieres, Heidi Armbruster’s “Scarecrow” and Ronán Noone’s “Thirst”; and a musical trip down memory lane with “Back Together Again.”
“We’re excited,” explains Dina Janis, Dorset’s artistic director for more than a decade. “Some of the stuff we’re doing is stuff we’ve developed and is ready to be put up, and, in case of the Ronán Noone play, that was slated when we had to shut down — and we’re so thrilled to be able to put it up this summer.”
The season opens with “Wait Until Dark” (June 23-July 9). The regional revival of Jeffrey Hatcher’s adaptation of Frederick Knott’s classic thriller that inspired the 1967 Academy Award-nominated film starring Audrey Hepburn, will be directed by Jackson Gay (“Slow Food”).
Inside the quaint 1944 Greenwich Village basement apartment of Sam and the blind Susan Hendrix, murder, secret identities, and a switchblade set the stage for this white-knuckle thriller. While Susan’s husband is away on business, a woman is murdered and a battle of wits ensues. Light becomes dark as the tables are turned in a deadly game of cat and mouse — all leading to the chilling conclusion.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Janis said. “Figuring all the ins and outs of tech, bringing the theater whole to a full blackout, all the special effects, is just so much fun for designers to start wrapping their heads around. And the actors are just so excited — people just need a little bit of fun right now.”
Janis appreciates that Dorset’s mysteries attract an all-age audience.
“It is genuinely exciting — it’s really unexpected.”
For its second production, Dorset premieres “Scarecrow” (July 14-23), written and performed by Heidi Armbruster (“Mrs. Christie”), a festival favorite. Janis is directing.
“Last summer, we did matinees in development,” she said. “People just loved it, and we’re so excited about it. It is a pretty terrific piece and Heidi is a force of nature. She’s funny, she’s incredibly gifted on stage. It’s a tour de force, very funny, very moving.”
And it’ somewhat autobiographical — with a touch of Hallmark.
“It’s set in Wisconsin dairy land, which I feel will have such resonance with a lot of folks in Vermont,” Janis said. “Her story of being a Broadway actress who has to return home when her father’s dying on his farm, is a fantastic story — and funny. Her relationship with her father is both moving and funny because her father is a curmudgeon-y guy.
“She’s gotten to be such a good writer — but she’s also one of New York’s top actors,” Janis said. “And, for me, it’s been just so nice being in the room, working on the work, doing the do, if you will.”
In “Back Together Again” (July 27-Aug. 7), a collaboration with Merrimack Repertory Theater, Christina Acosta Robinson and Ken Robinson bring the music of Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway to Dorset.
“This piece was something they developed together,” Janis said. “They’re both stunning singers and they created a kind of theatrical concert around Donny Hathaway and Roberta Flack, and the music that they made together.
“It’s a fantastic look at that period,” Janis said. “Their music is absolutely fantastic — performed by these two charming and lovely performers who in real life are married.”
Next week, the production goes into rehearsal at Merrimac Rep in Lowell, Massachusetts.
“The (artistic director) there, Courtney Sale, and myself are going to basically help them shape this theatrical concert into the event that it will become,” Janis said.
“Back Together Again” runs March 30-April 16 at Merrimac Rep before opening at Dorset in July.
The season closes with the premiere of Noone’s “Thirst” (Aug. 18-Sept. 3), something of a paean to the great Irish playwright Eugene O’Neill.
“Ronán Noonan is just such an amazing playwright, based in Boston,” Janis said. “But he moved here from Ireland maybe 20 years ago.”
The play follows the servants of the Tyrone family during O’Neill’s “Long Day’s Journey into Night,” and takes place in the kitchen of the Tyrone family’s home.
“And there’s a sense of their comings and goings that happens throughout the play, but the focus is on these three characters who are passionate and burbling with their own humanity, alcohol and redemption, and all those really great Irish themes,” Janis said. “But it’s powerful, and it’s funny — and the language is just gorgeous.”
Directing is Theresa Rebeck, Dorset’s resident playwright (and Broadway’s most-produced female playwright).
“I am thrilled to be directing this magnificent play by an extraordinary Irish-American writer,” Rebeck said in a press release. “It is beautiful, funny, heartbreaking. Unmissable.”
Like many theater companies, Dorset struggled through the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, yet it more than survived.
“We’ve made it and got through a time where we were able to keep our doors open, keep our staff employed,” Janis said. “We really put a lot of the resources that we had directly toward the artists in our community, which has been very important to us. That’s something we feel really proud of.”
