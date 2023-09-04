Terribly P.C. — politically correct — Vermont audiences will get a real kick out of “The Thanksgiving Play” — unless, of course, they’re offended!
Dorset Theatre Festival is closing its 46th season with a ridiculous and ridiculously funny production of Larissa FastHorse’s 2015 brilliant satire about a group of White educators and theater wannabes attempting to be “sensitive” while creating an historically accurate school play about the first Thanksgiving to celebrate Native American Heritage Month.
What could possibly go wrong? Well, it turns out, just about everything!
Director Raz Golden has taken a particularly zany approach resulting in delightful mix of farce and biting satire. And an excellent cast brings together these very serious themes that go terribly awry home to roost.
Kate McLuggage gives Logan the almost painful requisite earnestness as the elementary school theater teacher under threat of firing by the school board. Seeing herself as a theater “professional,” she hopes desperately that producing a truly sensitive and P.C. theater production will save her job. She is in a somewhat unusual relationship a with Jaxton.
Stephen Stocking as the terribly earnest Jaxton takes P.C. to nearly unheard of levels (except, perhaps, in Brattleboro, Burlington and Montpelier!) with hilarious consequences. As a self-styled theater professional — he’s a street performer and a yoga nut — he insists on being respected as a pro.
Craig Wesley Divino as Caden is another with theater pretensions, a schoolteacher and playwright wannabe, who is just dying to hear his words on stage. Unfortunately, seems to know absolutely nothing about theater.
Isabel Pask as Alicia is delightful fun the as the catalyst, hired as a Native American actress, who turns out to be a White actress who plays Native Americans.
She’s also very sexy, in a terribly un-P.C. way, driving the guys into forgetting their “political correctness” — much to the chagrin of Logan. (Still, Logan and Alicia form an unexpected friendship.)
It’s just plain fun as these four awkward characters confront the impossibility of their task — or is it?
Golden’s Dorset production turns this one-act comedy into something of a spectacle, with song and dance, film and projections and other unique ideas — all unexpected.
Truly creative staging — that morphs as needed — is by Sasha Schwarz, supported by Krista Smith’s lighting, sound design by Megumi Katayama and costumes by April Hickman. The delightful projects and film are by Joey Moro.
P.C. has never been so much fun as in Dorset Theatre Festival’s production of “The Thanksgiving Play.” Most of us will see a bit of ourselves in it — and, boy, are we funny!