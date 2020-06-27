Like the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival, which two weeks ago wrapped up an 11-day virtual edition, the Montreal International Jazz Festival is going digital to present a free mini-fest June 27-30.
Dubbed “Jazz Is in the Air,” this year’s soiree features live-streamed performances by an eclectic array of mostly Montreal music acts along with recordings of classic festival concerts by the likes of Miles Davis, Sarah Vaughan, Jaco Pastorius, and Oscar Peterson with Oliver Jones.
The 41st edition of the festival, originally scheduled for June 25-July 5, was canceled along with all of Quebec’s other major summer festivals due to COVID-19.
“It is of the utmost importance for us to continue to bring the jazz festival to the people,” said Jacques K. Primeau, the festival’s general manager, in a news release.
“This special edition of the festival is a gift for Montreal fans, the jazz community, the festival team, partners, and to all the passionate music lovers all over the world who revel in the opportunity to be moved by something as magical as live music,” Primeau said.
The intimate nightclub L’Astral will serve as a live broadcast studio of sorts, with high-quality production that includes a multi-camera film crew. Live performances will also be available on demand on the festival’s social media platforms right after the live broadcasts each night.
Montreal Jazz Festival schedule:
Saturday, June 276 p.m.: Montreal-based singer-songwriter Malika Tirolien, best known for her work with funk-fusion group Snarky Puppy, performs in support of her forthcoming sophomore album.
7 p.m.: Afro-Cuban pianist Rafael Zaldivar
7:20 p.m.: Malian-Canadian musician Djely Tapa performs in support of her 2019 debut album, “Barokan,” which was nominated for a Juno Award for World Music Album of the Year.
7:40 p.m.: Soulful singer-songwriter Clerel
8 p.m.: Brazilian-born singer Bïa
8:20 p.m.: Classic 2004 festival performance by Canadian piano powerhouses Oscar Peterson with Oliver Jones.
10 p.m. — Afro-Canadian singer-songwriter Pierre Kwenders serves up a special late-night performance
Sunday, June 286 p.m.: Montreal guitarist extraordinaire Jordan Officer
7 p.m.: Originally from Columbian, rising Montreal Afro-Latin songwriter Mateo performs in support of his debut EP, “Vengo de Frente.”
7:20 p.m.: Marianne Trudel Trio featuring the Quebec pianist with Juno Award-winning bassist Morgan Moore and former Patrick Watson drummer Robbie Kuster.
7:40 p.m.: Musicologist, vocalist and composer Jeremy Dutcher — whom NPR called “the newest light in Canada’s indigenous renaissance” — won the Polaris Music Prize for his 2018 debut album, “Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa.”
8 p.m.: Montreal electro-pop star Charlotte Cardin, known for her uniquely compelling live show.
8:20 p.m.: Classic 1982 festival performance by bass virtuoso Jaco Pastorius.
Monday, June 296 p.m.: Montreal’s Fredy V. & The Foundation mixes modern funk, soul and hip-hop.
7 p.m.: Rising Quebec City bassist Carl Mayotte and his band update classic jazz-rock.
7:20 p.m.: Jack Broadbent, hailed as “the new master of the slide guitar” by the Montreux Jazz Festival, performs in support of his stellar 2019 album, “Moonshine Blue.”
7:40 p.m.: Canadian Inuk singer-songwriter Elisapie won the Juno Award for Indigenous Album of the Year for her 2018 album, “The Ballad of the Runaway Girl.”
8 p.m.: Instrumental piano wizard Jean-Michel Blais pairs classical and melodic pop sensibilities.
8:20 p.m.: Classic 1985 festival performance by singular trumpet legend Miles Davis.
Tuesday, June 306 p.m.: Montreal-based trumpeter-composer Jacques Kuba Seguin performs in support of his 2019 album, “Migrations.”
7 p.m.: Rising Ethiopian-born, Montreal-raised rapper Naya Ali performs in support of her new EP, “Godspeed: Baptism (Prelude),” which The Line of Best Fit called “a polished collection of bewitching trap and hip-hop.”
7:20 p.m.: The Alain Caron Trio features the jazz bassist with drummer Paul Brochu and pianist John Roney.
7:40 p.m.: Montreal jazz-soul phenom Dominique Fils-Aimé is a Juno and Polaris Music Prize-nominated singer-songwriter.
8 p.m.: Formed 15 years ago in Montreal by Rhode Island-born bothers Brad and Andrew Barr, The Barr Brothers is one of the most compelling folk-rock bands around.
8:20 p.m.: Classic 1983 festival performance by legendary jazz singer Sarah Vaughan.
thomaswhuntington @hotmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.