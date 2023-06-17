Ramage

Artist Bill Ramage sits within his installation, “Jackson, Warhol and Johns: The Triumvirate of Transition,” at Rutland’s B&G Gallery. It opens with a public reception, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 25.

 Jim Lowe / Staff photo

Bill Ramage’s take on the Andy Warhol’s 1961 window display at the Bonwit Teller department store in New York City fills the window of Rutland’s B&G Gallery and serves as the introduction to the Rutland artist’s newest installation.

“It is important to consider the display and read — from left to right — Bat Gal and Andy the Boy Wonder’s talking balloons — before you enter the gallery,” Ramage said.

