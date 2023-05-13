When pianist Diana Fanning performed Schubert’s A Major Sonata last October to a capacity crowd at Middlebury College’s Mahaney Center for the Arts, the audience, at first mesmerized, erupted in raucous applause — an unusual response to Schubert.
“Schubert writes so much from the heart,” Fanning said. “Every composer writes from the heart, but you have this feeling with Schubert that he experiences something, whether it’s the beauty of nature or some emotion, that it goes right into his music. There’s not a lot of filtering, there’s not a lot of layers, it’s just irresistible.”
“I really want people to love this piece as much as I do.”
Vermont audiences will have another opportunity to experience this music performed by Fanning when she repeats the program, including music of Chopin, Ravel and Lili Boulanger, May 21 at the Plainfield Opera House; May 27 at the Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph; and June 3 at the Frank Suchomel Memorial Arts Center in Adamant.
One of Vermont’s most accomplished pianists, Fanning has toured extensively as a solo performer and chamber musician throughout the United States and in England, France, Austria, Switzerland, Holland, the Czech Republic, Canada and Germany. In recent years she performed at the Schloss Leopoldskron (“Sound of Music” castle) in Salzburg, and in Prague at the invitation of the International Dvorak Society. Fanning has also performed on numerous occasions as a concerto soloist with the Vermont Symphony Orchestra.
After a solo recital in Munich, a critic wrote that “Diana Fanning stunned her listeners with the rich spectrum of subtle colors and tonal nuances she revealed. Her recital seized the audience with a veritable deep magic.”
Fanning discovered Franz Schubert’s 1828 Sonata No. 20 in A Major, D. 959 while a student at Middlebury College (where she has taught now for many years). Hanging out with fellow musicians, one brought out a new recording of the work by Rudolf Serkin (then director of Vermont’s Marlboro Music Festival).
“I still remember being electrified by this piece. The next day I went out and bought the music and started working on it,” Fanning said in a recent interview.
Later, she studied it with Ruth Geiger, her teacher in New York, who had performed the complete sonatas of Schubert for Radio Basel (Switzerland) in the 1950s.
“Before people were thinking about Schubert at all,” Fanning said. “I studied as much Schubert with her as I could.”
Fanning performed the Schubert A Major Sonata in a number of recitals 30 years ago and then put it away. However, in 2017, when an organization in Paris invited her to perform in 2020, the sonata was the first piece she thought of.
“That was postponed, of course, by COVID, so I finally had my opportunity to go to Paris and play it last June,” Fanning said. “And, of course, I arranged the whole program around the Schubert. It took me some time, thinking about which pieces would complement and contrast, what would make a great program. I have to say I’m pretty thrilled with the program I came up with.”
At the end of Schubert’s life, the composer wrote three monumental piano sonatas. Fanning said:
“The A Major in particular is such a majestic piece. It starts out with a big chorale of energetic jumps in the left hand, and you feel like you’re just starting out at the top of a mountain — it’s very exhilarating at the beginning, and you feel like you’re in this place of exultation.
“It’s a very spacious, big work, but it’s incredibly well organized. After Schubert starts the movement with these big chords and these energetic jumps in the left hand, that’s immediately followed by these falling arpeggios that are ethereally quiet. And Schubert organizes the whole sonata based on those two ideas, and even though it’s quite a lengthy piece — it’s 40-minutes long — it’s incredibly constructed so the piece is very unified. You don’t feel it’s that long, it’s so absorbing and interesting how the different parts of the piece are all related to each other.”
The other major work on the program is Frederic Chopin’s 1841 Ballade No. 3 in A-flat Major, Op. 47.
“The first half of the program is French, and that had to with that I was invited to play the program in Paris,” Fanning said. “Chopin, even though he was born in Poland, his father was French, and he spent his entire professional life in Paris.”
And Fanning felt that the Third Ballade was the most French of the four. “It does have this graceful elegance to it, and it’s very refined,” she said. “Of course, it’s a virtuoso piece, it’s dramatic, it’s lyrical, it’s full of light. It has all the wonderful qualities we love in Chopin — but there’s a feeling about it that goes with the other French music in the program.”
Maurice Ravel’s 1903-05 Sonatine pays tribute to Baroque composers.
“The sonatine is a 17th century device,” Fanning said. “The second movement is a menuet, the third movement is a toccata. Both of those forms predate Bach. Ravel takes these forms, and he clothes them in these incredibly original and brilliant colors and rhythms that were part of his sound world.”
Lili Boulanger (1893-1918) wrote Trois morceaux pour piano (Three Pieces for Piano) while living in Rome, part of the prize she earned, at age 18, as the first woman to win the Grand Prix du Rome, Europe’s most important music competition at that time.
“She was living at the Villa Medici, and that’s where she wrote these pieces,” Fanning said. “When Lili Boulanger died, Debussy said her music undulates with grace. I thought that was a wonderful way to describe her music.”
So, for those who missed Fanning’s spectacular October recital, here are three more opportunities.
