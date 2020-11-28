MARSHFIELD – Double bassist, composer, Scrag Mountain Music co-artistic director, and certified Deep Listening instructor Evan Premo guides a small group of participants virtually through Pauline Oliveros’ Deep Listening exercises, a meditation practice on the art of listening and responding to environmental conditions.
This six-session virtual workshop series will be presented 7 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 1, 8, 15 and Jan. 5, 12, 19 from 7 to 8:30 pm.
Oliveros (1932-2016) was an American composer, musician, and influential figure in the development of experimental music. Following a recording session in a resonant underground cistern, Oliveros coined the term “Deep Listening” and created an extensive series of exercises to develop the process.
“Deep Listening is listening in every possible way to everything possible to hear, regardless of what you are doing. Such intense listening includes the sounds of daily life, of nature, or one’s own thoughts as well as musical sounds,” from
“Quantum Listening: From Practice to Theory (to Practice Practice).”
In this virtual workshop series, Premo will guide listeners virtually through Oliveros’ rich set of exercises that include body movement, breath work, sonic listening, vocalizing, and meditation, all intending to lead to a heightened state of awareness. Through the process, participants will hone their consciousness of sound resulting in expanded creativity in life and art. This workshop is open to all members of the community, no music experience necessary.
Scrag Mountain Music is a 501©3 organization based out of Marshfield, led by co-artistic directors Mary Bonhag (soprano) and Premo. that offers world-class chamber music to communities throughout Vermont through “pay what you can” public performances, school and community engagement programs, pop-up concerts, and other accessible musical offerings. Scrag’s mission is to connect communities in Vermont to classical music in a powerful way by presenting innovative, interactive and affordable programs of top-tier chamber music.
Admission for the entire series is $60-$120 on a “pay what you can” sliding scale. Space is limited to five people. For details and to register, 802-377-3161, or go online to www.scragmountainmusic.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.