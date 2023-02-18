The Ashcan School and The Eight is the unlikely name (ashcan, garbage can?) of the first American modern art movement, active in the early 20th century. But it was the fate of the Ashcan realists to be seen by many art critics and collectors as too radical when it was created and, even worse, as old-fashioned after 1913 — when the International Art Show at the Armory in New York took place.
Before the Armory Show, a few critics praised the Ashcan School as the first revolutionary American modern art movement for “creating a progressive national art.” Others dismissed them as painters of trash, rubbish or “ashcan” — hence the group’s name.
The Ashcan artists turned away from the realists and primarily the European and American Impressionists, the style of the choice of art collectors and critics in that period. Instead, they focused on the complex realities of urban living, depicting everyday life in New York City, specifically, in its poorer neighborhoods, with working class and middle-class urban settings. They produced artwork in a loose, painterly style, with mostly dark colors, replacing the Impressionists’ dreamy, soft color-saturated way of painting.
The Armory Show was an international exhibition organized by the Association of American Painters and Sculptors at the spacious 69th Regiment Armory in New York City. The show became an important event in the history of American art, introducing Americans — who were used to realistic art — to the innovative European vanguard.
It also brought modern art movements and painters to our shores: European Fauvism, Expressionism, Cubism and “mega-artists” such as Van Gogh, Paul Cezanne, Pablo Picasso and Marcel Duchamp. Those were among over 100 artists who exhibited more than 1,400 of their artworks — and sold an impressive 275 at the show.
The Ashcan group had no “charter.” Robert Henri (1865-1929), a Paris and New York-trained painter was the leader of the eight painters (hence “Ashcan and The Eight”).
They were loosely affiliated by the subjects they painted and got together for a single exhibition at the Marlborough Gallery in New York in 1908 — the only time they presented a cohesive front to the art world. “Art for life’s sake” as opposed to “Art for art’s sake” was Henri’s motto, intended to get artists to paint what they saw around them.
Henri himself practiced what he preached. His painting “Dutch Joe” (1910), for example, depicts a poor boy, a guttersnipe (a scruffy-behaved kid who who spends most of his time on the street.) Joe has blond hair, red cheeks and two big front teeth. His clothes reveal his economic station in life, as he wears an extra loose, likely hand-me-down green shirt.
George Bellows’ (1882-1925) “Stag at Sharkey,” a 1912 lithograph series of six prizefight boxing scenes, captures the intensity of American rowdy Realism in painting, giving the viewer a ringside seat of sweat, blood and passion.
Marcel Duchamp’s (French/American, 1887-1968) “Nude Descending a Staircase, No. 2” (1912) shows a woman in the cubist style going downstairs. This piece became a major modernist icon, however, it was ridiculed by viewers and critics at the Armory Show.
So, is this exhibition worth seeing? Yes, for two reasons: first, it has a compelling historical value as, even though it did not last long, it represents the first American art movement. Secondly, their style is in vogue today, appealing to contemporary taste.
In summary, it was the fate of the Ashcan painters to be seen by many art-lovers as too radical in the early 1900s, and by many more, as old-fashioned after the 1913 Armory Show. The cycle closes with delayed financial success of the movement more than a century later.
Henri’s “At Far Rockaway” (1902), an Expressionist-like painting of the New York beach that caters to middle-class New Yorkers, fetched $750,000 at a Sotheby’s auction in November 2018.
