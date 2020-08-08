When the venerable Craftsbury Chamber Players found their annual six-week summer season stymied by COVID-19, it took two Vermont farm girls to find a new direction.Outdoor audiences have now enjoyed three members of the company performing chamber music concerts in Craftsbury, Hardwick, Waterbury and Plainfield.
“This is the essence of what this group started as,” explained cellist Fran Rowell, Craftsbury Chamber Players’ artistic director. “It was just getting music to people. You look around, and you can’t do it the way we used to do it, so you find another way. Who knows what normal is any more?”
The Players’ next concert in the “There Will Be Music” series is at 6 p.m. Sunday in South Burlington at The Parking Field (across from Bread and Butter Farm). Fran, sister Mary on violin, and Mary Jane Austin on piano, will perform music of the Americas, short works by Victor Herbert, Amy Beach, Edward MacDowell and Astor Piazzolla. Folks are expected to bring their own chairs, and donations are invited. Future concerts will be announced on the Players’ website and Facebook page.
Although Fran and Mary Rowell are currently the backbone of the Juilliard-tinged Craftsbury Chamber Players, they were born in Craftsbury, where they grew up on the family farm. Both were members of the Vermont Youth Orchestra and then earned master of arts degrees in performance from Juilliard. Fran eventually became a member of the New Jersey Symphony while Mary, based in New York City, focused on a solo and chamber music career, with a specialty of contemporary music.
Still, the Craftsbury Chamber Players always beckoned them home. The longtime artistic director was their stepmother Mary Anthony Cox, a doyenne of Juilliard. As they developed as players, they became regular members, first Mary and then Fran, returning to the family farm each summer. Just a couple of years before Cox’s death in 2019, Fran became artistic director.
“It was kind of inspired by the trailer,” Mary said of this summer’s project. “Frannie had a trailer and thought we could take it around and do concerts. My thinking was more guerrilla, just show up and do it, but Frannie’s idea was more let’s get people to invite us to play so we don’t have issues with insurance and things like that. That way, they’re advertising it.”
“This is probably Fran’s greatest summer, where she’s building things,” Mary said. “It’s right up her alley — she loves it. She built all the backdrops. She really should’ve been an engineer.”
“What’s been really cool is the tech needed required just farm equipment, very, very basic on that end,” Fran said.
Fran has owned an electronic keyboard for many years, seldom used except for recent TURNmusic concerts. (Mary is a charter member of Anne Decker’s contemporary music ensemble.)
“Mary has Mackie PA speakers she had for some reason at some point, and hasn’t used them in 20 years,” Fran said. “The technical stuff is like a bungee cord to hang a microphone from. What we’re doing is the antithesis of what people think you have to do.
“Yes, we have contact mikes on the two (string) instruments, which we have to do, and we have this electronic keyboard,” Fran added. “But the fact of us having this wood shell around us, and by amplifying the keyboard on the stage, all the balances are being done on stage.”
First, they gave it a try at the Craftsbury General Store.
“So we set it up in the parking lot and realized we would have to use a sound system after all, but it was easy to hear each other on the stage,” Mary said. “The (tent) top actually kept the instruments from becoming damp. We then went up on the Common and did a concert there a few days later.”
Their concerts caught on. In addition to the public concerts, they have been hired to perform a number of private concerts on lawns, porches, in gazebos and the like.
“For me a program outside needs to be groupings of things in smaller bites — picnic fare instead of a full-course meal,” Fran said. “It needs to be not more than an hour. We don’t have rest room facilities.”
The Rowells are hoping that other members from around the country of the Players will join them in Vermont.
“The way this is doable is none of us have anything to do,” Fran said. “If I can get people physically here, camping out in this house, past quarantine, clearly healthy, we’ll just decide what to play when they get here. It’s completely the seat of the pants.
“It’s music camp,” Fran said. “Mary Jane’s got the total right mindset for this: ‘Well, let’s just prepare a program and see where it goes.’”
“We’re not tied down by hall rentals and things like that, so we can just do it until it’s too cold,” Mary said.
The Players’ second program of the summer tentatively features music of Vivaldi, Mozart, a movement of the B-flat Schubert Trio, and orchestral excerpts by masters like Brahms, Dvorak and Tchaikovsky.
“We’re programming to people who don’t necessarily go to concerts, but they will come to this,” Fran said. “All that matters is we’re here together and we have a concert — right now!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.