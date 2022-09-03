Paramount

Country music singer Lorrie Morgan brings her platinum-selling songs to Rutland’s Paramount Theatre on Friday.

 Courtesy Paramount Theatre

She’s been singing since age 13, and by 20 charted her first single. Now 63, country music singer Loretta Lynn Morgan, known as Lorrie Morgan, has sold more than 8 million records in her career, including 14 Top 10 hits. She made her mark with country standards like “Five Minutes,” “Except For Monday,” “Something in Red” and “Watch Me.”

She’ll be at the Paramount Theatre in Rutland at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9.

janellefaignant@gmail.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.