Owls practice vowels, loons nest in dunes, a skunk rummages through junk. In little 3-inch by 3-inch gouache paintings, creatures behave in often unexpected ways in James Secor’s “Creature Habits.” Whimsical and witty, there’s plenty of character and fun in these tiny artworks — the originals of images in his just released picture book “Off the Wallabies & Other Creature Habits.”

“Creature Habits” are half of the story in Secor’s exhibit that opened last week at The Front in Montpelier. Secor’s bright palette, stripes and patterns carry through his imagined landscapes in his “Freedom Fries” series. Here, we see his explorations of current challenges.

