Cherish the Ladies will bring their unique Irish sound to Brattleboro’s Latchis Theatre on Friday and the Barre Opera House on Saturday, March 10.

It’s been 11 years since Cherish the Ladies has graced the stage at the Barre Opera House, way too long for the band’s many fans. Aficionados of Irish traditional music know that this is one of the genre’s premier groups and one of just two all-women traditional groups currently performing Irish music.

Presented by the Celebration Series, the Ladies perform in Barre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, with new members but the same energy and Celtic touch they have brought to the music for 38 years. The night before, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Cherish the Ladies will perform at Brattleboro’s Latchis Theatre.

