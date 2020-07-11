One summer night in 1969, at the Stonewall Inn in New York City, a known gay bar, police raided, patrons resisted and bystanders protested. Those events became known as the Stonewall Riots, and marked the start of the gay rights movement.
Marches have been held annually ever since, and typically, Gay Pride month is celebrated in June, but this year as with so many other events, COVID-19 is forcing alternatives to gatherings crowd.
Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph is celebrating its 10th annual Summer Pride Festival this year virtually. The lineup includes a photo exhibit, both online and in the main gallery, plus a silent auction of books on pride and theater arts, and three Vermont Pride Theater plays, each presented live online twice.
Jon Gilbert Fox’s photography exhibit “At the Right Place at the Right Time” is a collection of 50 photos taken during the course of his 50-year career. The title may be a comment on his relationship with the camera.
“A good part of my life, a camera has been in my hand,” Fox said by phone on Monday. “To capture things (that) my eye sees, and when my brain says ‘Yum.’”
Fox’s online exhibit opened July 9, and a selection of those photos will be exhibited in Chandler’s Main Gallery. Many of the images have never been printed or exhibited before. A public reception (reservations and precautions required) at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 11.
“They go back to as far as 1969, but some are more current,” Fox said. “It runs the whole gamut of my career.”
Known for his more than 25 years as a photographer for Vermont Life Magazine, Fox has also been published in The New York Times, Yankee Magazine and Rolling Stone, among others.
Photographs of gay icons Franklin Kameny, Gore Vidal, David Hockney and Paul Cadmus, as well as others in the arts and activism became his subjects, as well as Glenn Close, Jesse Jackson, Liza Minnelli and Tony Bennett.
“Most are scanned from prints since the (photos) go back many years, before there were any digital prints,” Fox said of the exhibit. “The show that you can see at Chandler, only one is digital.”
“The important part is that choosing these photographs had to do with theater, and pride,” he said. “So there are people who are activists, and gay artists that should be recognized.”
Fox will donate two dozen signed first edition books by gay authors and other luminaries he has photographed to a silent auction supporting pride events.
The three plays being presented by Vermont Pride Theater include the eastern premieres of “Cloudburst” and “Immediate Family,” and the reprise presentation of “The Homosexuals,” a hit from the 2012 festival. They feature directors and actors largely from Vermont and the northeast, plus Texas.
“The Homosexuals,” by Philip Dawkins, covers 10 years in the life of a young gay man from a small town who must come to the city to find his community. It runs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 17 and Saturday, July 25.
“Cloudburst,” by Thom Fitzgerald, is the story of two 80-year-old lesbians who go “on the lam” to Canada to get married before it was legal for them to marry in the U.S. It runs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18 and Friday, July 31.
“Immediate Family,” a new play by Paul Oakley Stovall, tells the story of African-American siblings gathering for a wedding, with homophobia, race and religion in the subtext. It runs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 24 and Saturday, Aug. 1.
janellefaignant @gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.