ROCHESTER — The Rochester Chamber Music Society will present the Champlain Trio at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at Rochester Federated Church. Hailed by music critic Jim Lowe of The Times Argus as “any opportunity to hear Quante, Tauble and Fukuda perform is well worth the effort.” The program, “French Voices,” features works by Chaminade, Boulanger and Fauré.
The concert is in memory of Joanna Gillespie and Joan Landis, longtime board members and supporters of the RCMS and is sponsored by Bald Mountain Theater.
It’s been said that out of adversity comes opportunity, and out of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Champlain Trio was formed. Violinist Letitia Quante, cellist Emily Tauble and pianist Hiromi Fukuda each call Vermont home and with concerts, tours and festivals being put on-hold, but spring 2020 brought the unique opportunity to come together as an ensemble.
All three musicians earned degrees from The Julliard School among others, and hold positions in the Vermont Symphony Orchestra, Springfield Symphony Orchestra, Amherst College and the University of Vermont.
With a shared passion for supporting the arts in Vermont, one of the trio’s first projects was to create and film a documentary series, “Empty Stages.” Along with filmmaker Jay Craven, the trio recorded episodes at six concert venues across Vermont with the goal of drawing attention to the many amazing performance spaces in the state and to show how COVID-19 has impacted the arts. The documentary aired on Vermont PBS in June 2021.
Since recording the documentary, the trio has continued to expand their performance schedule and are enjoying the return to the stage and in-person concerts. For their full list of future concerts and programs, visit www.champlaintrio.com online.
Admission is by donation; call 802-767-9234, or go online to www.rcmsvt.org Proof of COVID vaccination and masks required for admission.
