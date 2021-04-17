Central Vermont singer-songwriter Chad Hollister and his acoustic quintet perform Sunday, June 27 at the Trapp Family Lodge meadow in Stowe.
Hollister’s quintet will include the following members of his 10-piece Chad Hollister Band: Jeff “Primo” Poremski on guitar, Rudy Dauth on bass, Chris Peterman on saxophone, and Stuart Paton on percussion.
“We’ve always wanted to play a show in the meadow and follow in the Vermont Symphony Orchestra’s footsteps,” says Hollister. “A year without live music has been much too long for us, and we’re very excited to bring it to you in this perfect Vermont setting.”
Chad Hollister Acoustic Quintet performs at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 27 at the Trapp Family Lodge meadow, 700 Trapp Hill Road, Stowe.
Tickets are $35 for gold circle seating, $25 for general admission (free for children 4 and younger, $10 for age 5-16); to purchase tickets, go online to chadhollistertrapp.bpt.me/ Visit www.chadmusic.com/shows for more information.
thomaswhuntington @hotmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.