With summer nearly here, but live outdoor concerts still banned as consequence of COVID-19 health concerns, Spruce Peak Arts Off Stage programming in Stowe will try out a new entertainment concept based on a familiar way of sharing music.
From 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 20, the first of a planned Drive-by Concert Series will take place in Morrisville. The concert features singer-songwriter Chad Hollister and his duo partner guitarist and back up singer Jeff Poremski, aka “Primo.”
As COVID-19 took hold in late February and entertainment venues shut down, leaving musicians and other performers without places to perform, new concepts in how to perform and gather audiences have been very limited.
Musicians have given Zoom concerts, live YouTube concerts, Facebook Live concerts, and other virtual appearances. Coming soon are drive-in performances whereby audiences gather in their cars at a specific spot where a stage, or live screen is available to view performances as the audience listens to music through their car radios.
Hollister and Primo will take the stage, albeit on a flatbed truck, for this initial concert. Drive-by performances are not a new concept. Local parades at July 4 and other holidays often feature music performed on flatbed trucks. The problem, from a performance perspective, is that the entertainers rarely stop for more than a few minutes at any one place along the parade route and the audience gets a truncated listening experience.
Hope Sullivan, executive director of Spruce Peak Arts and organizer of the drive by concept, says Spruce Peak Arts, “is taking one socially distanced step closer to live performance without the brick-and-mortar theater.”
This concert concept, still working out the kinks, is a way for designated downtowns, carefully coming alive as summer emerges, to be treated to live entertainment that is not computer generated.
“We are constantly looking to find new ways to connect and create community through the performing arts,” Sullivan said. “On the first day of summer, Saturday, June 20, we are kicking off the Drive-by Concert Series to celebrate and enjoy new ways of bringing people together.”
“I’m very excited about it,” said Hollister, a Worcester resident who performs several times a year with his big band at the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center Arts Center in Stowe. He’s well known to Morrisville residents.
“Spruce Peak has been my Vermont home and my nine-piece band has performed for 7 years at the Arts Center,” he said. It’s been a difficult few months for Hollister, as all of his band dates “have been canceled except for two private gigs in July.”
Hollister said he jumped at the chance to get aboard the Drive By Concert bandwagon when it was proposed by Sullivan. “I think it’s great — people have not been able to see live music.”
“Its kind of of a hybrid, using a parade concept of music on the move,” Sullivan said. “It can be safer because the audience isn’t moving.”
She said the concert could be a boost to local morale. “It’s personally experienced for the town coming together around this performance.”
The logistics are still being worked out, but Hollister said his movable stage “will do the route a few times, and pause at a parking area, and we will perform a set.”
Unlike parade music, “We won’t be constantly moving. We will do a couple of stops but go really slowly. We’ll do the route very slowly with one complete stop.”
One concern is that the organizers and Hollister “don’t want too many people gathered at any one place because of COVID-19 group size concerns.”
Hollister envisions the movable concert as a potential boon to local restaurants with outside tables. “Patrons will be able to see and hear the music,” he said, which could bring extra diners into town for the event.
Sullivan hopes the drive-by concert goes well as she sees potential for more concerts elsewhere in the Stowe area.
“I think this could catch on in other towns. Each town could do it on its own.”
