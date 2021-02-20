Widely regarded as one of Vermont’s best songwriters, Bow Thayer is set to take things up a couple notches with two new releases in the next 2 months: a collaboration album with A-list Los Angeles music luminaries Val McCallum and Greg Wells, and a new Bow Thayer album that he’ll celebrate with his band tonight (Feb. 20) at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe.
Beau Bow de Lune
“Beau Bow de Lune,” scheduled for release March 4, finds the Stockbridge-based Thayer in top form as a lyricist and songwriter on the stellar debut album with McCallum and Wells.
McCallum, who has a house in Woodstock, is a celebrated guitarist known for his work with Jackson Browne, Lucinda Williams and Bonnie Raitt. Wells is a Grammy Award-winning producer and multi-instrumentalist from Canada who has worked with a who’s who of chart-topping artists like Adele, John Legend, Taylor Swift, Twenty One Pilots and Pink, among many others.
The project developed out of Thayer’s friendship with McCallum, who grew up visiting Vermont with his mother Jill Ireland and stepfather Charles Bronson, the late actress and actor, and splits his time between Los Angeles and Woodstock. Musical circles collided, and Thayer and McCallum ended up meeting and hitting if off.
“Val and I started writing together, and it just clicked,” Thayer said in a phone interview last month. Thayer wrote some songs for McCallum’s 2019 album, “Chateauguay.” During the pandemic, the pair worked remotely with McCallum in Los Angeles and Thayer at his home studio, the Woodshed.
The plan was to have Thayer contribute lyrics to another McCallum solo album. McCallum would send him guitar licks on his phone and ask Thayer to write lyrics. Thayer took it a step further, learning the guitar parts and adding melodies in addition to lyrics — occasionally making elaborate demos with multiple instruments that he’d send to McCallum.
McCallum “would take that demo and play it twice as good as anyone else could,” Thayer said. “The guy’s just a monster of a player.”
McCallum then passed the recordings off to Wells — a neighbor in L.A. — who added his magic touch on drums and keyboards, mixing it to perfection in his state-of-the-art studio. “He just picked right up on the vibe,” said Thayer of Wells.
A winning set of sunny, infectious and poignant folk pop with vintage rock vibes and blues flavors, “Beau Bow de Lune” fires on all cylinders and features some of Thayer’s finest lyrics to date.
Thayer served as the album lyricist and song co-writer, a role that he relished as it freed him to focus on these aspects alone. “For me, it’s incredible,” he said. “Because Val’s playing was so awesome, I could listen to it over and over and over again and be inspired by it.”
“It’s just a nice little three-way thing we had going on,” Thayer said of the project with McCallum and Wells — aka “Beau” and “de Lune,” respectively.
McCallum echoed the sentiment. “We just seem to be on the same page and songs come together without much laboring or difficulty,” he said last week from California via email.
“Bow has been doing it a long time and certainly doesn’t need any help,” added McCallum. “But I think what happens when we collaborate is really unique, and I can’t wait to share it with people.”
The Zen of Snug
Thayer, 54, a Massachusetts-born multi-string instrumentalist who has lived in central Vermont for more than 2 decades, will release an album of his own. “The Zen of Snug,” scheduled for release April 2, is an assured collection of tunes that conjures much of Thayer’s impressive discography during the past 25 years while expanding his musical palette into compelling new territory.
The title of the album is a nod to Thayer’s good friend Doug Chase (aka “Snug”), of South Royalton, who passed away in 2019. “A Small Eternity,” which Thayer wrote about Chase, is a gorgeous tribute that uses brilliant lines from some of their last emails to each other to great effect. It’s one of many highlights on the richly layered album that rewards repeated listens.
Thayer plays the lion’s share of instruments on the album, which also features an impressive cast of musicians — all recorded in different locations: McCallum on electric guitars and vocals, California-based Chris McGandy (Bow Thayer and Perfect Trainwreck) on pedal steel guitar and Dana Colley (formerly of Boston rock trio Morphine) on saxophones in addition to longtime Thayer bandmates Jeff Berlin on drums and Jeremy Dryden on bass.
“The Zen of Snug” was recorded after “Beau Bow de Lune,” and the two projects are vastly different.
“After making the ‘Beau Bow de Lune’ record, I felt like I could branch out with this record and … get a little bit weird,” Thayer said about “The Zen of Snug.” “I always get a little weird on my records, but I think I pushed it a little bit on this one. And I felt comfortable doing that, knowing that I had this other release that’s pretty polished.”
Prolific in pandemic
Thayer gives partial credit to the COVID-19 pandemic for providing more time to write and create songs instead of “hustling gigs.” “You really can take your time and dial things in a little bit better,” he said.
“Also, I think I’m at a point right now in my life where I’m just feeling really comfortable in songwriting, and it’s easier,” he added. “Pandemic or no, it would be a creative time for me, I think.”
Thayer said he has another album’s worth of material that’s almost done, which he hopes to release this summer.
“If they were crappy, I’d be like, ‘Whatever, put ’em on a hard drive with a whole bunch of other songs,’” he said. “But they’re all pretty good, so I’d like to see ’em out.”
During the past year, Thayer has released five singles, a bunch of new videos (available at his YouTube channel), new improvised instrumental music as part of his Choirs of Aether project, and a double album with his former Boston-based bluegrass band the Benders (now the Benders Band).
“Things have been going pretty good during this COVID time, I guess,” Thayer said.
Helping the cause have been unsolicited financial contributions from several people, which enabled Thayer to cover album costs for mixing by Thayer’s longtime co-producer Justin Guip in New York and mastering by Alex McCollough in Nashville.
“It kind of reaffirmed my faith in humanity a little bit,” Thayer said, “and made me realize that this is a good thing and people do care about this stuff.”
”Beau Bow de Lune” and “The Zen of Snug” will be available on all streaming platforms. ‘The Zen of Snug’ is available at bowthayer.bandcamp.com for preorder (download/CD) and streaming in its entirety through Feb. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.