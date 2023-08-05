When the Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival returns to Randolph’s Chandler Center for the Arts its 31st season next week it will be a memorial to Ed Koren. The New Yorker cartoonist, who lived in Brookfield and was a passionate supporter of the festival, died April 14.
“The whole season is in memory of Ed,” explains cellist Peter Sanders, the festival’s founder and artistic director.
“He was one of my board members and just a wonderful guy,” Sanders said. “And I was thrilled that a number of people made it possible for him to be at one of our concerts last year. I didn’t go to the reception because he wanted to chat. He was in a wheelchair and we chatted.
“And that was the last time I had a chance to talk with him in person,” Sanders said. “I’ll miss him. He was a wonderful personality and person.”
The 2023 season, Aug. 7-19, will continue with the festival’s traditional format: two major Saturday concerts (Aug. 12 and 19), with a Woodstock repeat of the first on Sunday; two open rehearsals (Aug. 10 and 17); and the usual Friday folk concert (Aug. 18), this time a tribute to the late Vermont traditional superstar Pete Sutherland, who died last year. And of course, a few new musicians will join the old regulars, many of whom are members of the New York City Balley Orchestra of which Sanders is a long-term member.
Unique this year, offering personal treat to the festival audience, Sanders will open the festival, performing J.S. Bach’s Suite No. 5 in C minor, BWV 1011 for solo cello.
“My favorite (Bach Cello) Suite is the fifth, so that Wednesday of the first week, I’m going to play that on the stage with stage seating,” Sanders said. “And whoever shows up shows up. That prelude and fugue, the first movement is just so mammoth. Even though the suite is 20 to 25 minutes long, the physical challenge of getting through the music is a lot.”
As for the rest of the summer season, Sanders was asked whether he had anything in mind when programming it.
“Well, yes, actually!” Sanders said. “Let’s start with week one. Michael Roth has been playing violin and viola with us for a few years now. He found this Pedro Saenz string trio we’re doing the first week. ‘Peter, would you be interested?’ I guess it’s no more than 14 minutes. He put in the request, and he’s worked hard — so we’re doing it.”
Sanders found another string trio to pair with it by Sergei Tanaiev.
“I was listening to stuff and kind of liked it, and it’s a little more substantial than the other one,” Sanders said. “I think it’s good for player and audience to have a little bit of something different.”
Filling out the first program will be a major chamber music masterpiece, Johannes Brahms’ String Sextet No. 1 in B-flat Major, Op. 18.
“That’ll be kind of cool,” Sanders said. “And there are two new players, (violist) Leah Ferguson and (cellist) Robert Burkhart, who are both lovely people and great players — so it will be fun to have some new input.”
They will join violinists Arturo Delmoni and Roth, violist Erica Gailling, and Sanders, all festival veterans.
“And then we’re back playing on VPR (11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11), excuse me Vermont Public, and talking with Walter (Parker), which is always nice,” Sanders said. “I don’t know what to expect audience-wise this summer. The local people are dealing with so much stuff. Whoever comes, comes.”
The Vermont Youth Orchestra was part of the festival until the COVID pandemic, joining in the now defunct Brunch with Bach program.
“The VYO has been pretty busy lately, making our educational element more difficult,” Sanders said. “So the best we could do is that a VYO string quartet will be the opening act on our final concert (Aug. 19) playing a couple of movements from a William Grant Still quartet.”
Before that plan came into the picture, festival strings were not going to play just the Barber Adagio, but the entire string quartet.
“Which I had never played done,” Sanders said. “Now we are just playing the Adagio in memory of Stanley Weiss, a family friend and board member who passed away this past year.”
Alexander Glazunov’s String Quartet No. 3, Op. 2 is a work Sanders “just stumbled on.”
“It said Arturo all over it,” Sanders said. “It’s pretty hard, actually. I’ve been practicing it and thinking, ‘Wow!’”
“And then Stewart is going to come up and play the Mozart Horn Quintet — which should be a blast!” Sanders said, referring to French hornist Stewart Rose and Mozart’s Quintet, K. 407 for horn and strings (violin, two violas and cello).
Joining Stewart, Delmoni and Sanders on the program will be Roth on violin and viola and violist Katarzyna Bryla-Weiss, festival regulars.
The Friday Night in the Gallery, at 7 p.m. Aug. 18, will be a special tribute to Sutherland by Jeremiah McLane and Paul Woodiel.
“I’m sure that’s something they’ve done many times,” Sanders said. “But when I talked with them they said there can’t be too many tributes for Pete Sutherland.”
Sanders added, “The second week will be a less crazy week, thank God!”
jim.lowe @timesargus.com/ jim.lowe @rutlandherald.com