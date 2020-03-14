Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
‘A Celtic Equinox’CABOT – Cabot Arts presents “A Celtic Equinox,” a celebration of the return of spring with a dynamic lineup of regional Celtic musicians, at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Willey Building Auditorium, 3084 Main St.
The Zeichner Trio — Yasi, Oliver and Louli Zeichner — is a family band that grew up in the hills of central Vermont. Each a strong and well-developed singer, their voices blend in both harmony and unison as only families can.
Geordie Lynd of South Walden plays traditional Irish music on the fiddle. His playing style and repertoire show his allegiances to the Clare fiddle masters, and to the uilleann piping tradition.
Vermont-based Footworks is inspired by the high-energy Gaelic music of Ireland and Cape Breton Island. With Jacob Brillhart on fiddle, Jon Brillhart on whistle, and Tory Heft on guitar, Footworks provides a rich and balanced sound that is bound to get your feet tapping and your hands clapping.
Tickets are $20, $16 in advance; call 802-793-3016, or go online to www.cabotarts.org.
Vermont IndigenousMONTPELIER – Join the Vermont Abenaki Community, as they meld their ancient Vermont winter tradition of Alnôbaiwi at the Vermont State House for Farmers Night 2020 at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18. Vermont Indigenous peoples have kept the winter at bay by sharing music, dance, stories and craft-making inside their warm camps — but also by gathering with friends and neighbors across the village for an evening of ritual and performance.
Join the Alnôbaiwi for wampum reading, individual and group drumming and singing, seasonal dancing, teaching and storytelling. Come experience the wonderful cultural heritage of the Abenaki.
Admission is free; call 802-828-0749, or email jack.zeilenga@vermont.gov.
Bach organ marathonMONTPELIER – The sixth annual Bach organ marathon will take place at Christ Episcopal Church, 64 State St., at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 22. This celebration is free and informal; all can come and go at will. Donations will support the music scholarship program in the Montpelier-Roxbury public schools.
This event, co-sponsored by the Vermont Chapter of the American Guild of Organists, features the noteworthy pipe organ, which was built by Karl Wilhelm of Montreal in 1972 in the north German style of the 1600s, making it perfect for the music of Johann Sebastian Bach.
As well as five professional organists, there will also be one youth choir, several students, and remarks by the choral conductor Richard Riley, who attended the 2019 Bach festival in Leipzig, Germany. And there will also be refreshments, donated by local businesses, all to support music and music education in central Vermont.
For more information, contact Lynnette Combs, 802-371-5066, or email homeplacegirl@gmail.com.
Natalie & NathanJOHNSON – Husband and wife Nathan Hartswick and Natalie Miller, founders of the Burlington Vermont Comedy Club, will perform improv comedy at 7 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Northern Vermont University’s Johnson campus.
Miller and Hartswick have entertained audiences around New England and taught classes in Burlington. They’ve also produced events including the Green Mountain Comedy Festival and Vermont’s Funniest Comedian contest in Stearns Performance Space.
Admission is free; go online to https://northernvermont.edu/events.
‘Weight of Water’MONTPELIER – The Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired will be hosting the film “The Weight of Water” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19 at the Savoy Theater, 26 Main St.
The 79-minute movie follows blind adventurer Erik Weihenmayer’s experience kayaking the Grand Canyon. This award-winning, cinematically beautiful documentary captures the emotional, psychological and physical challenges faced by Erik as he kayaks the Colorado River through the ancient landscape.
This film will be shown with audio description mixed with the soundtrack to give visually impaired guests a film experience free of headphones and special technology. Sighted patrons will have an immersive educational experience in how a film is accessed, experienced and understood by a person with a visual impairment. There will be a Q&A session with representatives from the VABVI community following the movie.
Admission is by donation ($10 suggested) to benefit VABVI; for reservations, call 802-863-1358, or email jthomas@vabvi.org. Call 1-800-639-5861 or visit www.vabvi.org for more information.
‘Man of La Mancha’WHITE RIVER JUNCTION – We the People Theatre’s next production, “Man of La Mancha,” opens March 20 at the Briggs Opera House and runs for 10 performances through April 5.
The play is based on the novel “Don Quixote,” written in 1605 by Miguel de Cervantes. What makes the story challenging for our time is that it seems to be just about a “cockeyed optimist” charging through the world making a fool of himself and singing songs about “impossible” dreams. Yet, just below the surface is the real story of a man who knows that many people suffer the despair of living in a world they believe is hopeless, broken, unfixable, and meaningless.
With some post-performance talk-backs led by Upper Valley residents who have made a difference by following their dreams, and a performance for high school students, We the People Theatre hopes to inspire lively conversations about what it means to have a dream and to act upon it.
For a complete cast list, show times and dates, and more, go online to www.wethepeopletheatre.com/about.
St. Patrick’s Day bellsMONTPELIER – For the fifth consecutive year, traditional Irish tunes will be played on the historic tower bells of Trinity United Methodist Church at 11:58 a.m. Tuesday, March 17.
Michael Loris will play the unrestored 1908 McShane chime of 10 bells (the only completely original tower bell instrument in Vermont), and the matching 1872 bass bell (or bourdon), one of the largest bells in the Green Mountain State (2,552 lb.). The 11 bronze bells weigh more than five tons, and are played by hand. The diatonic chime is completely mechanical.
