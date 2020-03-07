Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Philharmonic for familiesBARRE – The Vermont Philharmonic will treat families to a program of delightful folk-inspired dances at its annual family concert, “Classical Roots: Inspirations from Folk Music,” at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, in the Barre Opera House.
The program will include polkas, minuets, a ländler, a waltz, pavanes and tangos. Each of the selections demonstrates the evolution of folk music and dance from around the world to the concert hall. The concert will also include an original composition by eighth grader Callum Robecheck. The orchestra will be joined by the Green Mountain Youth Symphony and the Arka Quartet.
The Green Mountain Youth Symphony will perform selections from “The Sound of Music,” including a well-known German ländler, “The Lonely Goatherd.” Under the artistic direction of Robert Blais, the GMYS is a community of young musicians performing great music.
In addition, the Arka Quartet, a professional chamber ensemble led by the Vermont Philharmonic’s concertmaster, Letitia Quante, will participate with the orchestra’s string sections throughout the program, and will perform Astor Piazzolla’s “Libertango.”
The GMYS musicians will join forces with the Philharmonic to conclude the concert with the finale from Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture,” complete with audience-engaged “cannon” fire.
Tickets are $20, $15 for seniors, $5 students; go online to www.vermontphilharmonic.com.
40th Vermont Army BandMONTPELIER – The 40th Army Band of the Vermont National Guard will be featured at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, as part of the 2020 Farmers Night Series in the House Chamber at the State House. Join our soldier musicians for an evening of patriotic tunes as well as classical and contemporary music.
The Vermont Army Band has maintained a tradition of musical excellence which began in 1907 when the band was organized at Brattleboro as the 1st Infantry Band, later becoming part of the 172nd Infantry, 43rd Division. During World War II, the band served with the 43rd Division in the South Pacific. It distinguished itself in both its musical and combat abilities.
The 40th Army Band is one of the Vermont National Guard’s Quick Reaction Force teams. The unit was activated in May 2011 for “Operation Waterlog” and transported first responders and citizens through high water areas during the flood that impacted Barre, Vermont. In August 2011 the band was again activated for “Operation Green Mountain Spirit” to assist with the Tropical Storm Irene response efforts. During the 11th day activation the band assisted with transporting first responders through high water areas, establishing a commodities (food, water, cots, blankets) distribution point, and transporting commodities to West Weathersfield, Quechee, West Hartland, Northfield and Moretown.
The band’s members pursue varied civilian occupations including careers in the fields of technology, law, medicine, sales, construction, education and governmental public service.
Admission is free; for information, email jack.zeilenga@vermont.gov.
Civic SymphonyCOLCHESTER – The Burlington Civic Symphony presents its spring concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Elley-Long Music Center.
The program features Felix Mendelssohn’s “Hebrides” Overture, Ottorino Respighi’s Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2, and the Symphony No. 4 in E minor by Johannes Brahms. The orchestra’s music director Daniel Bruce, conducts.
Tickets are available at the door, and online from the Flynn Regional Box Office, www.flynntix.org. For more information, visit the orchestra’s website, www.bcsovt.org.
Harmony in the NEKST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts and KCP Presents are bringing not one, not two, not three, but four dazzling vocal acts with A Capella Live! the Motown-inspired singing sensation developed by the producer of Pitch Perfect and The Sing-Off. A Capella Live! will feature four internationally recognized vocal ensembles at St. Johnsbury Academy’s Fuller Hall at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10.
Built on the classic Motown revue tour model and fun for all ages, this high-energy musical celebration of contemporary a capella includes the charming boy band sound and moves of The Filharmonic, the rich harmonies of gospel/R&B stars Committed, chart-topping lead vocals and live-looping beat-box by Blake Lewis, and internationally inspired songstresses Women of the World.
For tickets or information, call 802-748-2600, or go online to www.kcppresents.org.
Flip FabriqueBURLINGTON – Imaginative acrobatic collective Flip Fabrique presents its new concept piece, “Blizzard,” on the Flynn Center’s main stage at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15.
With this work, the troupe takes a madcap journey into the dead of winter, inviting the audience to lose themselves in the whiteout conditions of pure wonder. Taking a simple and potentially unnerving premise (“what if winter has taken over ... not just outside ... but also in the houses, in the bedrooms, underneath our clothes, and even right into our hearts ... absolutely everything buried under snow?”), Flip Fabrique spins a playful, poetic, and gentle story of redemption and hope. With outstanding visual poetry and performers at the peak of their art, “Blizzard” is a storm of agility and spectacle.
Tickets start at $25; call 802-86-FLYNN (863-5966), voice/relay calls welcome; or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
Poet Sean PrentissHARDWICK – The Galaxy Bookshop welcomes Woodbury writer Sean Prentiss for a celebration of his debut poetry collection, “Crosscut,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. The poems were inspired by the author’s experiences as a rookie trail crew leader in the Pacific Northwest.
Prentiss is an associate professor of English at Norwich University. He is the author of “Finding Abbey: The Search for Edward Abbey and His Hidden Desert Grave” and the co-author of “Environmental and Nature Writing: A Writer’s Guide and Anthology.” He lives with his family on a small lake in Woodbury.
Admission is free; call 802-472-5533, or go online to https://galaxybookshop.com. The Galaxy Bookshop is located at 41 S. Main St.
Peking AcrobatsBURLINGTON – World-renowned troupe the Peking Acrobats brings its high-flying show to the Flynn Center’s main stage at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March.
For over three decades, the Peking Acrobats — China’s finest troupe of gymnasts, jugglers, cyclists, and tumblers — have redefined audience perceptions of Chinese acrobatics, performing daring maneuvers and displays of incomparable technical prowess. Their dazzling feats of flexibility, contortion and control never fail to astound and inspire.
Drawing on generations of achievements in the acrobatic arts, the Peking Acrobats have strived for no less than “pushing the envelope of human possibility” (New York Post). Part of a time-honored Chinese tradition, rooted in centuries of history and folk art, the Peking Acrobats raise the stakes and heighten the spectacle with audacious arrangements, special effects, and pyrotechnics.
Tickets start at $15; call 802-86-FLYNN (863-5966), voice/relay calls welcome; or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
