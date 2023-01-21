Northern Stage

Celeste Jennings’ “’Bov Water,” which shares the intimate lives of four generations of ordinary African American women, will be premiered by Northern Stage Jan. 25-Feb. 12 at the Barrette Center for the Arts in White River Junction. Pictured is a scene at Tuesday’s rehearsal.

 Courtesy Northern Stage

Playwright Celeste Jennings remembers surreptitiously listening to family and elders talking, telling stories, and she so much wanted to be included.

“Through that kind of eavesdropping, I learned so much about my relatives they didn’t necessarily tell me to my face, especially as a child, and there were a few particular stories that always stuck with me,” Jennings said. “As I got into writing, my immediate impulse was to dramatize them into plays. I was so excited to talk to them and ask them more questions, to get the full story and finally get what I consider to be a beautiful interpretation of my family history up on stage.”

