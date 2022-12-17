The longest night of the year is a perfect time for stories. It’s dark — so dark — outside, but the night also is packed with the reassurance that light will start creeping back the very next day. Stories in all cultures celebrate this annual milestone and holidays of different faiths align with it.
On this year’s winter solstice, Wednesday, Dec. 21, Lost Nation Theater will present “Stories for the Season.” Native American songs to South African tales, Hannukah to O. Henry, Dr. Seuss to West African “talking drums” — the evening features dramatic readings of stories and poems and music from around the world.
Directed by LNT Producing Artistic Director Kathleen Keenan, 10 artists will perform. This is LNT’s fourth “Stories for the Season.”
The tradition started in 2019. Disrupted by the pandemic, LNT streamed the show online for two years. Now they are back in their theater before a live audience with a cozy seasonal set. The show will be streamed online for home audiences.
“It is always a pleasure to put this together. It is always different, but it’s coming from the same impulse of uniting all these traditions and celebrating them together,” said Kim Bent, LNT founding artistic director.
“Snow blankets the world and makes it a little more quiet and the light returns with the sun. It’s pretty magical to be able to celebrate that and take a moment to bask in those feelings and be aware of the season,” said Keenan.
“We’re excited to be back together and doing this with an audience, and we are really excited by all the new folks who are participating,” she said.
The participating artists donate their time for this annual production. Admission is free, although donations are appreciated.
This year, the stories weave together with help from Master of Ceremonies Ben T. Matchstick and music by Jordan Mensah.
Actor/artist/clown/puppeteer/innovator Matchstick — co-creator of the musical “Hadestown” and founder of the Cardboard Teck Instantute — exuberantly emcees the evening, sharing an original story, as well.
“This is Ben’s first time with us, and it is long overdue,” said Keenan.
With a variety of West African percussive instruments — drums, bells, shakers and more — drummer and storyteller Mensah musically brings the stories together. Mensah also tells some short pieces himself.
Mensah teaches workshops and organizes residencies with the Shidaa Projects, a Montpelier-based organization focused on sharing West African culture.
Among Mensah’s instruments are a set of “talking drums,” hourglass shaped instruments whose sound has vocal and syllabic qualities. Mensah is collaborating with storytellers, including Maggie York and Shanda Williams in their selections.
York, singer and actor, has been on the LNT stage since 2001 in productions including “Sweeney Todd” and “Into the Woods.” York reads the story “Children of the Snow.”
Gospel singer Shanda Williams, who had her first Shakespeare performances with LNT on the steps of the State House during the pandemic, presents a reading of a legend from the San people who live in southern Africa, “Sunman Grows Old.”
Abenaki singer-songwriter Bryan Blanchette writes in and has translated songs into Abenaki. At LNT, he sings and talks about Native American heritage. Michel Kabay brings Hanukkah poems and jokes to the evening.
“Get ready for poems and puns with Michel,” said Keenan.
A couple of classics are on the program.
“The magi, as you know were wise men — wonderfully wise men who brought gifts to the babe in the manger. They invented the art of giving Christmas presents,” wrote O. Henry in 1905 in his timeless story, “The Gift of the Magi,” which will be read by Bent.
The rhyming story of the cave-dwelling malcontent Grinch, and his raid on the irrepressibly cheery settlement of Whoville, told in Theodor “Dr. Seuss” Geisel’s 1957 classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” is read by Maura O’Brien, who was most recently on the LNT stage this October in Jeanne Beckwith’s “Annie Oakley.”
