Variety is the spice of life, as the saying goes, and such is certainly the case with the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival, which returns to the Queen City June 4-13 after a year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A scaled-back version of the festival featuring mostly free performances with a sprinkling of ticketed shows, this year’s soiree showcases the area’s impressive local and regional talent, serving up everything from jazz, blues and soul to world, Latin and classical.
Here’s a look at the first half of the festival. Check out next weekend’s Vermont Arts for a preview of the second half of the fest. All shows are free except ticketed events listed below.
Friday, June 4
— 6 p.m., Burlington Waterfront: 50 Saxophones festival kickoff — dubbed “the world’s largest community saxophone orchestra,” over 70 saxophonists of all ages from around the region will play “a selection of crowd-pleasing jazz standards,” under the direction of Burlington sax luminary Dave Grippo.
— 7 p.m., City Hall Park: Guagua
— 5:30 and 8 p.m., The Backyard at Nectar’s: Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio — soulful Seattle-based three-piece, known for its vintage soul-jazz sound, performs in support of its 2021 album, “I Told You So.” Tickets are $35 (age 21 and older).
Saturday, June 5
— Noon, Church Street Stage: The Maple Street Six
— 12:30 p.m., City Hall Stage: Amber deLaurentis + Mal Maïz Sandoval
— 2 p.m., Church Street Stage: Dan Ryan Express — presents “Captain Marvel,” a tribute to Chick Corea.
— 3 p.m., Roosevelt Park: Hurly Burly: Dwight & Nicole featuring DBR — lauded blues-soul-rock trio Dwight & Nicole performs a pop-up concert with violinist Daniel Bernard Roumain.
— 4 p.m., Church Street Stage: Brooklyn Circle — led by guitarist Michael-Louis Smith, Brooklyn Circle is a high-energy New York City-based jazz quartet that also includes bassist Diallo House, saxophonist Stacy Dillard and drummer Ismail Lawal. The group’s latest album is “Live in Vermont,” which was recorded three years ago at Zenbarn in Waterbury Center.
— 6 p.m., Church Street Stage: Ro Freeman — Montpelier blues and jazz singer performs with her band Galacticats, which includes keyboardist Michael Hartigan, bassist Patrick Markley and drummer Dan Ryan.
— 7 p.m., City Hall Park: Soule Monde — Vermont-based instrumental duo comprising keyboardist Ray Paczkowski and drummer Russ Lawton of the Trey Anastasio Band, performs in support of its new album, “Mimi Digs It,” released last month.
— 5:30 and 8 p.m., The Backyard at Nectar’s: The Nick Cassarino Trio + special guest Paul Asbell, featuring Joe Davidian & Conor Elmes — South Burlington native Cassarino is a standout New York City-based guitarist and singer known for his work with singer/trumpeter Jennifer Hartswick and Brooklyn-based band the Nth Power. East Montpelier native Davidian is a New York City-based jazz pianist. And Elmes is a Brooklyn-based Lyndonville native who plays drums for Youngblood Brass Band. The trio performs with legendary Burlington blues guitarist Asbell — Cassarino’s private guitar instructor during his formative years — in a blues-based program dubbed “How Blue Can You Get: A Retrospective.” Tickets are $30 (age 21 and older).
Sunday, June 6
— Noon, Church Street Stage: Onion River Jazz Band
— 12:30 p.m., City Hall Stage: DBR + Gopal Niroula
— 2 p.m., Church Street Stage: Jaguar Stereo
— 3 p.m., Starr Farm Park: Hurly Burly: Kat Wright Trio — Burlington singer-songwriter extraordinaire performs a pop-up trio concert with guitarist Bob Wagner and bassist Josh Weinstein.
— 4 p.m., Church Street Stage: TURNmusic featuring DBR — experimental chamber collective, led by founder and conductor Anne Decker, performs a compelling program with violinist and composer Daniel Bernard Roumain.
— 6 p.m., Church Street Stage: Mal Maïz — Burlington-based Latin dance collective fronted by Costa Rican multi-instrumentalist Maïz Vargas Sandoval, brings its potent mix of Latin, cumbia, reggae and Afro-Caribbean styles.
— 5:30 and 8 p.m., The Backyard at Nectar’s: Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog — revered, virtuoso New York City guitarist brings his talented trio of bassist/multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily and drummer Ches Smith in advance of their stellar forthcoming album, “Hope.” Scheduled for release June 25, “Hope” is a brilliant album that fuses funky rhythms, pointed and at times political lyrics, raw rock power and compelling compositions that brim with a palpable sense of joy and passion for making music together again. Tickets are $40 (age 21 and older).
Monday, June 7
— 11 a.m., Church Street: School bands
— 12:30 p.m., City Hall Stage: Brian McCarthy + Edwin Owusu
— 7:30 p.m., Virtual event: Four pianists talk Chick Corea — Marcus Roberts, Helen Sung, Aaron Diehl and Danilo Perez.
Tuesday, June 8
— 11 a.m., Church Street: School bands
— 12:30 p.m., City Hall Stage: Irene Webster + Tom Cleary
— 7:15 p.m., Virtual event: Ray Vega in discussion with Wynton Marsalis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.