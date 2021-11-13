BARRE — Join friends at Studio Place Arts and other community members for an Art Social, 4 to 6 p.m. today (Nov. 13), an opening celebration for SPA’s annual holiday show “Celebrate!” (Masks are required for all attendees.)
“Celebrate!” SPA’s annual local arts celebration features a wide variety of art and craft created by more than 60 member artists. The show is on all three floors of the historic building and includes hundreds of one-of-a-kind gifts for family, friends — and you! Shop local and you will support our local economy AND avoid pesky shipping problems.
The exhibit and sale runs through Dec. 29.
Gallery hours are: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; 11:30 to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and by appointment. SPA is closed Nov. 25, Dec. 2 and 25. Masks are required for admission. For information, call 802-479-7069, or go online to www.studioplacearts.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.