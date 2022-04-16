A sitar? A balalaika? A tiple? Siddhartha and Jesus? Bees? Greek mythology? These instruments and subject matter are not the usual musical fare for bluegrass banjo musicians. But with “Spirits,” the latest and purported last album from “Banjo Dan” Lindner of Montpelier, we get a swan song of unusual and interesting sounds and lyric themes to ponder.
“Spirits” was a surprise. It’s an album of 13 original songs by Lindner and his brother Will, and arrangements of others’ music that draws its spiritual themes from a wide cross-section of cultures and traditions. There’s “Pandora” from Greek mythology, the first human woman created by Hephaestus on the instructions of Zeus.
Lindner writes: “Come ladies and gents, let me tell you a tale, Why the world’s in such pitiful shape, It’s nothin’ to do with old Adam and Eve, And that wormy old apple they ate. No, the truth hearkens back to the days before time, There was nothin’ but men here on Earth, And they did as they pleased, they snuffed and they sneezed, They gambled and drank and they cursed.”
From Hermann Hesse’s book we follow Siddhartha who seeks truth and meaning by following the path of the Buddha.
The final verse is revealing: “Oh he once was a wandering beggar, as he traveled from village to town, And he once was a man of distinction, knew power, wealth and renown, And he’d tasted of love and of passion, been tarnished by envy and pride, ‘til at last he stopped by the river and laid all those follies aside. And the river was constantly changing, and the river was always the same, From the source to the mouth ever flowing, renewed by the fresh falling rain, And the voice of the river was many, and the voice of the river was one, And the old man smiled as he waited, for enlightenment surely would come.”
Traditional bluegrass encompasses a lot of gospel music and Lindner wrote “Jesus Wept” but its subject and his actions seem more universal and prescient than the typical gospel song: “Jesus wept to see the shameful way we’re living, And the way we take his Father’s name in vain, Humility and charity forgotten, Replaced by sinful lust for wealth and fame.”
Songs with a more traditional bluegrass or country theme include “Pungo,” a tale of witchcraft in Colonial Virginia and the apparent pardon in the 21st century by then-governor Tom Kaine. There’s “Resignation” about A.P. Carter who led the Carter family band in the 1930s. He apparently lost much of his lust for life when his wife Sara split for California with another man.
Will Lindner gets a nod here with his song “Memoriam,” which celebrates lives lived. Another song of pathos is “Rebecca’s Lament,” a Vermont mother who buried 14 children who died at or near childbirth.
Interesting instrumental choices include “Swan Lake,” Tchaikovsky’s ballet reworked for banjo. There’s also a nod the style of Hawaiian guitar called “Slack Key” which is followed by the song “The Wrath of Pele,” which warns against pilfering lava rock.
Lindner is a magnanimous record producer. He uses material from others, and includes other lead voices. Will Lindner, (Dan’s wife) Jaye Lindner, Nate Gusakov and Pete Riley each have a song to sing. Many Plowboys alumni play on the album including Will Lindner, David Gusakov, and Riley. There’s backup singing by Bob Amos, Sarah Amos, Shannon Lindner, (Will’s wife) Nancy Mosher and Sam Blagden, also formerly of the Plowboys.
While Lindner’s banjo playing is solid as ever, and Will contributes his mandolin chops, this is not per se a bluegrass album. As Lindner explained in an email, “While many of my ‘solo’ projects have focused on Vermont stories I’ve been turning towards material with spiritual content of late.”
“These songs explore that realm in the broadest sense of the word. The result is a collection of acoustic music offering a diversity of sounds and themes as thought-provoking as they are entertaining.”
If you are a “Banjo Dan” Lindner fan then, “Spirits” is a no-brainer of a purchase. For those just learning about this exceptional performer, get this album then work backwards through his discography to discover his progression as a musician and thinker.
