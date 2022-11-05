Following on the heels of its first self-titled CD, which we liked because of the quality of the songwriting and the simplicity of the production, Maple Run Band’s second album, the 10-track “Used to Be the Next Best Thing,” ups its game a notch.
The elements that made its freshman effort successful are here in terms of the songwriting by band leader and vocalist Trevor Crist. Crist knows how to turn a phrase and populate his songs with people who aren’t cardboard statues. His protagonists may not always come out on top, but they do seem to have more to them than some characters in song who aren’t more than words on a page.
The band remains solid with John Spencer (bass), Crist (guitar, vocals and drums), Nicole Valcour (backing vocals and drums) and Bill Mullins (lead guitar). To round out the record, banjo player David Kammerer and cellist Nelson Caldwell make cameo appearances. The sound of the band is greatly enhanced by the keyboard work of Crist on organ and piano. These instruments were not part of the first album.
According to the band’s website, during the COVID pandemic, with no option to tour in support of the first album, “Crist decided to take the time to branch out and experiment with new instruments and genres, which would ultimately come to shape the overall sound of their sophomore effort.”
Crist explains what happened: “Over the lockdown portion of the pandemic, I really spent a lot of time playing the Rhodes piano and the Hammond organ. Our first album was very acoustic guitar driven, but this one was really built on keyboards. We wanted to really tap into that retro-vintage country sound but produce it almost like a ’70s soft-rock album.”
The experiment was a success as the keyboard tracks add a lot to the overall sound, moving the band from alt-country to a more sophisticated sound that has more depth.
Maple Run Band with Trevor Crist at the helm sounds like a band seeking a broader audience. If it keeps on experimenting and adding new instruments, it might just find that audience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.