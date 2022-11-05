Jeremy Sicely’s first solo album, “Buck Fever,” firmly establishes him as a talented singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist on this 13-track CD.
Sicely, of Cabot, is country music through and through. With this album he moves closer to what we think will be his final goal, a shot at the Nashville scene.
We’ve followed Sicely since 2016 when he was a member of the Hillside Rounders, a family band that released “Lightning in a Bottle.” Back then we wrote, “Jeremy Sicely is a vocalist to be reckoned with. His country baritone voice is perfect for the music he sings. There’s just enough ‘south’ in his delivery to belie his Vermont farm family roots. He’s tuneful and emotive in all the right places.”
Sicely also showed his talents on the “Beg, Steal or Borrow” bluegrass album, a band he still heads, which we liked a lot.
For this solo project, Sicely teamed up with producer/engineer/multi-instrumentalist Colin McCaffrey. The result is a well-played, authentically country album with a goodly amount of Vermont-themed songs.
Titles like “Poor Farm Road,” “Starline Rhythm,” “Buck Fever” and “Dirt Track Racing” evoke scenes from the Vermont songbook. We especially like “Starline Rhythm” which praises the Starline Rhythm Boys led by Danny Coane. Not that many bands get a nod from another performer in a song.
With McCaffrey producing and playing guitars and bass, Sicely has lined up several of Vermont’s best musicians to play on the recording. Rick Sicely gets the nod on electric guitar; Patti Casey sings harmony; Danny Coane makes an appearance on “Starline Rhythm”; and Eric O’Hara plays some excellent pedal steel guitar.
With “Buck Fever” and Sicely’s strong performance we find a musician edging closer to the coveted “Best Country Performer from Vermont,” currently held by Dan Tyminski, formerly from the Rutland area.
