In the beginning, the lines were straight. As straight as steel, before a storm blew through strong enough to bend it. Years later, on a river bank in Brattleboro, artist Tim Mahurin gathered the pieces of industrial buildings and equipment left by Tropical Storm Irene. Some had been bent by the storm to form what looked to him like the mathematical symbol pi, and the lightning bolt of inspiration struck.
“It’s a symbol that describes and measures circles,” Mahurin said by phone recently. “And we kind of live our life in circles and cycles.”
His sculpture “American Pi” is one of the pieces in the Carving Studio & Sculpture Center’s Spring Members Exhibit, opening with a reception 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 5, and a fitting metaphor for what’s happening with many arts organizations, picking up the pieces after the force of nature called COVID-19.
“Those pieces of metal were straight,” Mahurin said. “That’s the power of nature. What you’re seeing is not any kind of artistic (manipulation). All those bends and curves were done in that torrential moment.”
This is the first opening reception the Carving Studio is hosting since the pandemic hit last year. It’s a symbol of hope after a year of many losses for the 35-year-old institution — the only place of its kind in the country — losing board members, losing staff, losing revenue.
“I usually keep an upbeat attitude, but it’s by no means certain that we’ll survive it,” Executive Director Carol Driscoll said recently by phone.
The income lost from the popular stone carving workshops that the Carving Studio has not been able to present for the most part was compounded by having to return large deposits to students for classes canceled, and having to turn away people opposed to wearing masks or being vaccinated.
“And you’re only half filling the class as it is,” Driscoll said.
“We still don’t have the staff that I had even a year ago,” she said, which means she’s working seven days a week to try to keep things afloat. “Artists are really struggling,” she added, “and I think the commissions help, but they’re not coming in a timely manner.”
“It’s really changed what we’re able to offer,” Driscoll said. Classes have dwindled down to one a week, and the interns and artists that came to the Carving Studio from all over the world, some from as far off as Italy and Macedonia, aren’t able due to the shared housing offered not being a viable option now.
“I think the perception is that we are solid,” Driscoll said. “We are trying, but the need is definitely great, and maybe keeping too positive a face on it works to your detriment.”
Booking programs like the youth program to work on the stone bench project has been a struggle due to COVID precautions, and grants on hold make it hard for Driscoll to fill the calendar and bank on income. Last-minute approval or denial means last minute re-booking, a scheduling Jenga.
“It’s hard to reschedule somebody else because it’s getting late now. But I really think local youth need this as much as the artists do, and their window is smaller in the summer and they’ve gone through so much,” she said.
In addition, two of the three local colleges the Carving Studio worked with for the past 20-plus years have closed. “There’s a huge difference in colleges going under so it doesn’t feel like that’s the right direction to go in,” Driscoll said.
“It really does beg for a different vision and that’s what we’re wrestling with now,” Driscoll said. “How do you keep it going when we had a plan and it just didn’t work out?”
“It’s such a niche,” Driscoll explained. “How many people want to make sculpture, how many have time and resources to experience the program? Not necessarily to be professionals, just lifelong leaners.”
And the mental health wellness of people everywhere post-pandemic is also a factor.
“I never had trouble with artists getting back to me with projects before the pandemic,” Driscoll said. “And now it’s inexplicable why they’re not communicating as well. We (did get) a notice yesterday one of the projects is going forward … why did this take so long? One of the answers was that the artist was struggling with mental health issues.”
On the plus side, the Carving Studio’s only debt is a single loan, which Driscoll will be more comfortable with once business is back to at least 50%. And despite everything she is optimistic. Her days are full of continual fundraising, grant-writing and planning, including an online auction as a solution to the annual in-person gala that may or may not be OK to do this year.
“If something isn’t working in one direction then you go to another and you try to get some movement that way,” she said.
For the unique institution that offers classes in sculpture, stone, mixed media, carving, glass, and metal it also offers the kind of exhibits you just don’t see around here. “
“It’s exposure to contemporary art that you see more in cities or urban environments,” Driscoll said.
“The artists come from full-time commitments to this discipline and being able to offer that in a semi-rural environment is a real service to the community, and to the artists, (who are) thrilled to be in a place where people appreciate what they do.”
“And,” she added, “the pace slows down. So they can talk about their work and they’re not hustling to get by. Vermont gives a lot to the artists because we slow the pace down, and the artists are free to make whatever they want to make. We help facilitate that.”
With funding still uncertain, Driscoll is “hopeful, but I still have that low level of anxiety — whether we’re going to be facing insurmountable debt. We’re working on a strategic plan that is very ambitious for the next five years and there is that modus operandi of wanting to succeed at a big dream, but it’s the day to day stuff.”
“Most of us want to be professional and optimistic, but the reality is we’ve never functioned like this,” she said.
“Now I can say I’m upbeat because of the change in our protocols where people can travel, that was a huge handicap last year,” she said. That means where last year only seven classes took place, this year Driscoll is projecting at least twice that.
“There’s nothing like it in this country,” Driscoll said. “It really is a gem. For not only our community but nationally and that’s attracting artists that think this place is special. It is unique, and we’re not making that, that happens organically.”
She likened it to a trade center for anybody who wants to take a weekend carving course, welding course or bronze casting, but there’s also some very dedicated artists, and future plans also include a push in national marketing for people interested in these mediums.
The Spring Members’ Exhibit showcases the work of some of its current 350 members from all over the world, many regional, all work done during the pandemic.
“It’s experimental,” Driscoll said. “For some people you can almost identify who did it but this I have to look at who it is. I think it’s new exploration.”
Connecticut artist Josie Dellenbaugh’s sculpture surrounded by a stone wall is called “Seven Sisters” and once installed will be a permanent fixture on the grounds.
“I’ve been working on it for about four years. It was finished in the middle of COVID,” Dellenbaugh said by phone. The circle of standing black slabs of granite is etched with symbols of a woman’s life, inspired by the female members of her family, and the Pleiades constellation of the same name. She collected granite from a quarry in Barre and pecked through with a bushing hammer.
“It took a long time,” she said. “And I’m not Native American so I had to create my own symbology. People say, ‘How’d you think this up?’ I go for walks and think about it and it comes to me.”
Mahurin said something similar, “Art … can be elusive — to the artist, and the viewer.”
Like the inception of something new inspired by the bent pieces in Mahurin’s sculpture, the road out of COVID may not be a straight line for the Carving Studio, but Driscoll is hopeful that it can rebuild where it’s been torn down.
“Next year is our 35th anniversary,” she said. “We’ve come this far…”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.