When Capital City Concerts returns next weekend, with concerts in Montpelier and Burlington, it will be with a series favorite, Boston’s Borromeo Quartet. And the major work will be one of Beethoven’s “Late Quartets,” Opus 132, whose third movement is a hymn of thanksgiving.
“I think this movement is a beautiful and profound, unbelievably special way to address some of those feelings of recovery and thanks for being able to rejoin what we had valued so much and maybe taken a little for granted,” explains Nicholas Kitchen, the Borromeo’s veteran first violinist.
The Borromeo Quartet will perform 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at Bethany Church, 115 Main St. in Montpelier, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 at St. Paul’s Cathedral in Burlington. (The series’ usual home, Montpelier’s Unitarian Church, is rebuilding its ventilation system.)
Capital City Concerts is returning after an 18-month-long pandemic hiatus due to COVID-19. In addition to the Borromeo, the series will present the Solaris Vocal Ensemble April 8 at the Waterbury Congregational Church, and “The Music of J.S. Bach” May 21 at Bethany Church.
“I have longed for the immediacy, intimacy, and power of sharing live music with our beloved audience, so it is a joy to bring news of our 2021-2022 season,” Karen Kevra, Capital City Concerts founder and artistic director, said.
The Borromeo Quartet — Kitchen and Kristopher Tong, violins; Mai Motobuchi, viola; and Yeesun Kim, cello — has been praised for its “edge-of-the-seat performances,” by the Boston Globe, which called it “simply the best.”
In addition to Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 15 in A minor, Op. 132, the Borromeo Quartet will perform Adolphus Hailstork’s String Quartet, titled “Swing Low Sweet Chariot,” and the Minuet and Dance of the Blessed Spirits” from Christoph Willibald Gluck’s opera “Orfeo ed Eurydice,” with Kevra on flute.
Beethoven’s string quartets are traditionally divided into three time periods: “Early,” demonstrating his mastery of the Classical traditions of Haydn and Mozart; and “Middle,” beginning to extend and dramatize those traditions.
The “Late Quartets,” his last five and the Grosse Fuge, though, defy all previous music traditions — and many to come. They seem to come straight from the composer’s genius, with few if any limitations. Among Beethoven’s last works, they are among the greatest musical compositions of all time.
The five-movement Quartet No. 15 in A minor, Op. 132, written in 1825 just two years before he died at 56, was the second of the “Late Quartets.” At the heart of the quartet, the third movement is what Beethoven called a “hymn of thanksgiving.”
“There’s a kind of direct resonance with what that piece frames as its third movement, which is called “The Holy Song of Thanks,” Kitchen said on a recent Capital City Concerts Muse Mentors podcast (www.musementors.com).
“Beethoven didn’t often give titles to things — he did a few times — but this is a quite striking one because he’s saying this is a song of thanks to the divinity from someone who has recovered,” Kitchen said.
Beethoven actually wrote the Opus 132 quartet shortly after recovering from a serious illness.
“He had made notes to reach back into the ancient church music,” Kitchen said. “There are various musicologists that trace some of the chants that you end up hearing in this movement to a Mass that is for those who have recovered.
“It’s a pretty compelling thing when you look at those chants next to those that Beethoven uses. It does seem as if he had done exactly that,” Kitchen said.
“It’s an alternation of this modal hymn and this vigorous feeling of new life andante, then the modal hymn, then the feeling of new life andante, and then the modal hymn in its most complex form to finish,” he said.
Kitchen describes this music as a kind of soundscape.
“There is just nothing like it in all of music,” he said. “It has a kind of purity and simplicity and profundity — I just encourage people to listen to it. You’ll know right away what I mean. It’s a meditation like no other.”
The Capital City Concerts season continues Friday, April 8, with Solaris, the double-dozen vocal ensemble led by Dawn Willis performing a program celebrating spring and rebirth.
Then, on Saturday, May 21, “The Music of J.S. Bach” features sonatas, arias, and the Brandenburg Concerto No. 5. The all-star line-up includes soprano Hyunah Yu, violinist Theodore Arm, violist Stefanie Taylor, cellist Edward Arron, bassist Lou Kosma, pianist Jeewon Park, and flutists Kevra and Jillian Reed.
